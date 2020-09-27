A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday, the lowest number since 19 new cases were detected on September 4.

A a total of 2326 tests were taken in the past 24 hours, health authorities said.

A further 54 patients recovered from the virus overnight. With the latest figure, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Sunday stood at 590.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths had spiked in recent weeks after a spate of infections within several homes for the elderly. This brought the total number of people who died while infected to 31.

New cases details

Health authorities are still investigating the new cases identified between Saturday and Sunday. Of the 29 cases reported on Saturday:

Eight are family members of previously-known cases

One case was linked to a work colleague.

Two came from abroad

One case came from a social gathering.