Transport Malta issued almost 25,000 driving licences to foreigners in the past five years, the transport minister said in reply to a parliamentary question on Monday.

Aaron Farrugia told Charles Azzopardi (PN) that 24,891 licences were issued to foreigners in the past five years.

They included 8,152 licences issued to motorists who already had a licence issued in another EU country or recognised country and 16,739 licences issued after a driving test.

He said that figures may not fully tally since the status of licence holders changed, including a change of nationality, replacement of ID cards, revocation of licences, and persons who no longer drove.