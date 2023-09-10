Since launching the new Alliance Real Estate brand in 2020, the Group has practically tripled the size of its team to exceed 300 sales and letting advisors, whilst its branch network has grown from seven founding offices to 26; definitely making it Malta’s fastest growing real estate network right now.

“In just over three years we’ve come such a long way, and this is thanks to all Alliance real estate people delivering our quality service and our formidable management team for their dedication to realizing our corporate objectives,” explained Alliance CEO Michael Bonello, at the launch of their latest branch in Pieta.

The new Alliance by Malta Commercial Agency branch, located on Abate Rigord Street in Ta’ Xbiex, is managed by Ahmed Ali, who moved to Malta in 2014 and has been an active real estate professional since 2018. Speaking at the launch, Ali explained his enthusiasm at opening this new office.

“While successfully running Malta Commercial Agency for the past three years, I realise that joining Alliance is going to benefit my team much more than if we persisted to continue as a smaller stand-alone agency, and this is why we are here,” he concluded.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 300 advisors across all branches.

Ahmed Ali and his team at Alliance by Malta Commercial Agency branch will be focused solely on commercial properties including sales and letting of office spaces, catering establishments, warehousing and storage spaces, retail shops and hotels and guesthouses.

Alliance Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services. More information can be found on alliance.mt or social media.