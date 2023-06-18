Thirty-six persons were arrested on Sunday morning after they were found to be staying in Malta illegally.
The police said they were found during inspections of various sites in Gozo, where police officers were accompanied by officials of the Detention Service.
The arrested persons, who came from Ghana, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria and Liberia, are being held in a detention centre while arrangements are made for their repatriation, the police said.
