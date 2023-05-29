There is a waiting list of 8,454 surgical operations in 11 medical specialisations, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in reply to a parliamentary question on Monday.

The specialisations are cardiac, dental, ENT, gynae, neurology and ophthalmic, orthopaedic, general surgery, paediatric, plastic and urology.

The longest list, at 3582, is in orthopaedics followed by 2949 in general surgery.

There are just two pending cardiothoracic surgeries.

The minister was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg.