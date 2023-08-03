“Well done, good and trustworthy servant; you have shown you are trustworthy in small things; I will trust you with greater; come and join in your master’s happiness” (Mt 25, 21).

On Wednesday, July 25, the good Lord called Mgr Paul Darmanin, bishop emeritus of Garissa in Kenya. The Lord thus gave him the righteous reward for all the good he accomplished in his priestly ministry, as minister provincial and, later, as missionary and bishop of the Garissa diocese in Kenya for 31 years.

Among the many graces I have received from God throughout my life is that of meeting many people. And among them is Darmanin, with whom I worked and lived for a number of years in the Garissa mission and, more recently, in Malta.

It was on February 3, 1984, that former pope St John Paul II appointed Darmanin of the Order of Franciscan Capuchins as the first bishop of the Garissa diocese in Kenya.

Prior to his appointment as bishop, Darmanin was a provincial of the Maltese Capuchin Brothers. During his six years as provincial, he not only visited missionaries in Kenya several times but worked hard to strengthen this mission and encouraged more friars to go and work there.

The missionaries of those early days still remember and mention, among others, his first visit between August and October 1974, when he wanted to experience first-hand and share the daily life of missionaries and their difficulties. Some time after finishing his six-year term as provincial, he himself opted to leave for Kenya and participate in the future of the mission. He wanted to give his share in the development and the building of the local church there.

Darmanin served as a missionary and as bishop of the new diocese of Garissa with commitment, determination and courage but, above all, with great faith. He was well aware that it wasn’t such an easy mission.

I had known him since I became Capuchin in 1983 and I always followed and read what he wrote about the Garissa mission. I had deep admiration for him. But I got to know him more closely when I went on the mission myself in 1993 and, even more so, when I worked and lived closer to him in Garissa for a good number of years.

Darmanin was adorned with uncommon humility, silence and prudence. Although he was a bishop, he always led the simple life of a Capuchin Franciscan missionary. Everyone who met him noticed this; not only bishops, priests and religious people but also the civil authorities. The closer I was to him, the more I confirmed this truth.

I was lucky enough to accompany him on his various pastoral visits. I travelled with him to the most remote parish in the diocese, that of Mandera, located almost 1,000 kilometres from Garissa and situated between two international borders, those of Ethiopia and Somalia.

Darmanin would always plan what to take with him for the missionaries but not only; he also kept in mind the needs of the people he would meet along the way. He would carry several jerry cans with water to distribute among those who stopped us asking for water.

In the words of Pope Francis, he always “used to have the smell of sheep” because, as the pope said, “A good shepherd must carry with him the scent of the flock”. He always did so; and thus we knew him.

What always struck me in him was also his great availability. He was a bishop willing to speak and listen to everyone. He was one who not only had the ability to listen and understand who was speaking to him but who would put all his attention on that person. It would seem that only the person who was in front of him existed in the whole world.

These beautiful qualities attracted also the attention and admiration of other Christians and Muslims as well.

They also called him Baba Askofu (our father, the bishop) because they admired his paternal qualities. Darmanin was a man of few words but they were always encouraging and full of wisdom, especially in difficult moments that, in a mission like Garissa, are rife and frequent.

He always kept calm and did what St Paul said to Bishop Timothy: “Preach the Word in season and out of season, reprove, rebuke and exhort with complete patience and teaching” (2Tim,4,2).

Mgr Paul Darmanin among the poor in Kenya.

During his 32 years as bishop of Garissa, Darmanin was instrumental in establishing new parishes and encouraging charitable projects despite all the difficulties Garissa offered.

Several new schools were opened and new clinics were added to strengthen the health and education programmes. All this is the fruit of his silent and quiet work, the enthusiasm with which he inspired the missionaries and the seriousness with which he managed all funds received.

In this spirit, Darmanin worked hard for the establishment of the new diocese of Malindi, a large part of which was in the southern part of Garissa.

On December 8, 2015, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Darmanin and Mgr Joe Alessandro, OFM Cap was appointed his successor. The latter retired in 2022.

Dear Bishop Paul, I give you thanks... for the encouragement you have always given to me, for the beautiful and not-so-beautiful moments we shared together (such as when the mission was attacked by armed bandits)... for the personal sacrifices you made to be close to me in my most difficult moments... and for all the other moments you have been there for me.

For me, you were not only a bishop but a father, a brother and a friend; you were for me an inspiration. I feel not only lucky to have lived with you for many years but privileged. Now that death has separated us, I assure you that I will continue to cherish our beautiful memories forever and pray for you.

Until we will meet again at the Father’s House, Kwaheri na kuonana...! (We salute you until we see each other again).

Funeral being held today

The body of Mgr Paul Darmanin will be laid in the chapel of the Annunciation, in Żabbar, today at 7.30am. At 8.45am, a procession will proceed to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am. Archbishop Charles Scicluna will preside over the Mass.

Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, archbishop emeritus of Tiranë-Durrës George Frendo OP, bishop emeritus of Garissa Joseph Alessandro, OFM Cap, the nuncio’s secretary, Mgr Dennis Kuruppassery, the community of Capuchin priests and other priests will concelebrate.

The burial will follow in the crypt of the Holy Cross church in Floriana.