The Mediterranean region is at a crossroads and the direction we choose will determine whether the region will be transformed into an area of peace, prosperity and security in our lifetime.

Time is of the essence, as we have been reminded by the recent devastating earthquake in Morocco and the flash floods in Libya, which have left thousands of victims in their wake.

We therefore have to take every opportunity to put the region at the top of the EU’s agenda so that the necessary strategic decisions are taken without any further delays. This will be one of the main messages and themes of the Summit of the Southern countries of the EU (the EU-MED 9), which will convene in Malta next Friday.

As the southern countries of the EU, it is up to us to change the EU’s narrative and approach when dealing with the Mediterranean. Our southern neighbours have to be viewed and treated as strategic partners, with whom we have to work hand in hand to address the challenges the region is currently facing, as well as those on the horizon.

We will be using the EU-MED 9 Summit to convey the message that the only way forward for the Mediterranean region is a comprehensive mutually beneficial partnership between the EU and our southern neighbours.

Such a partnership would lead to sustainable economic growth in the region, creating thousands of jobs in forward-looking sectors such as clean energy and digital, while providing our partners in the south with the resources they need to address their most pressing challenges, which are greatly impacting the entire Mediterranean region and beyond.

The EU-MED 9 Summit in Malta will put the Mediterranean at the top of the EU’s agenda - Robert Abela

It has to be ensured that our southern neighbours are given sufficient financial resources to fight against networks of people-smuggling criminals and to take the necessary climate change adaptation measures to ensure that recent tragedies are not repeated. For the EU’s commitment to the region to be credible and effective, it has to be sustained by additional resources in the Multiannual Financial Framework.

The need to step up the level of engagement with our southern partners has featured prominently in this year’s State of the Union address by the president of the European Commission, with Ursula von der Leyen clearly stating that we need to show strong unity of purpose towards Africa to develop a mutually beneficial partnership focusing on common issues for Europe and Africa. The European Commission is on the same wavelength as us and we must not let this opportunity pass us by.

The sectoral EU-MED 9 ministerial meetings which Malta has hosted in the run-up to the summit are important steps forward as they focus on areas which should be the building blocks of this mutually beneficial partnership between the EU and our southern neighbours.

We have to turn challenges, such as those in the areas of climate change, energy and digitisation, into opportunities for the Mediterranean region by working together.

No Mediterranean country can tackle the challenges it is currently facing alone, just as no Mediterranean country can take full advantage of the opportunities which the region offers if it does not work with its neighbours.

The Mediterranean region is very fertile ground for a mutually beneficial partnership and the seeds of this structured cooperation must be planted immediately.

Robert Abela is prime minister.