The frigid cold instantly crept under my jacket as I stepped out of the train at Kyiv-Pasazhyrski station.

As chairperson of the European Democrat Students (EDS), I had the opportunity to visit Kyiv for the annual congress of Solidarna Molod, the youth wing of the European Solidarity Party. I witnessed how a capital city lives under siege, with shelters and security forces armed to the teeth.

Despite the city’s plight, life goes on like clockwork. Shops are open and buildings are being repaired. Although the echo of sirens is loud and incessant, the resilience and defiance of the Ukrainian people is louder.

From Kyiv, I got into a cramped car and headed west, snaked through Irpin, a town peppered with bullets from the Russians, and then hopped off in Bucha, a place carpeted by shells. Here, opposite St Andrew’s church, a monument commemorates the largest mass grave found. The monument lists the names of those who have been identified and those who are still missing. Hundreds of names are engraved, as if they’re listed in a register, butchered by Russian bullets. The youngest name is Timoteo. He was just three years old.

The valour and enthusiasm of our Ukrainian counterparts during the annual congress of Solidarna Molod left me in awe. The idea of a happily ever after European Pax in a post-world war has been shattered in recent past months.

Don’t be deceived into believing that the conflict is in a far-away land. Europe is under siege by totalitarianism and the best weapons in our arsenal are sacrifice, unity and an unwavering political determination.

Ukraine’s place is within Europe. And while the enlargement talks are ongoing, unsubstantiated arguments attempt to topple progress. But the more discussions prolong, the more misinformation will infect the real vision of Ukraine’s rightful seat in Europe.

Europe is under siege by totalitarianism and the best weapons in our arsenal are sacrifice and unity - Beppe Galea

Under the roof of Kyiv’s City Council Hall, over 200 delegates demonstrated their desire for an ever more present EU, especially now under siege. The delegates’ eagerness for political engagement and social contribution reminded me of their unfettered democratic spirit.

Bucha brought us face to face with the plight of the Russian armed forces – a reality that makes your stomach churn at the human cost of conflict.

Our expression of solidarity, though small, was profound.

As European Democrat Students, we have a mission: to promote a Europe united in freedom and democracy. European integration is not just a project, it is a constant shared responsibility that requires our collective efforts. Diversity strengthens our organisation. It reflects the richness on which the EU is ultimately based. Let’s not miss this opportunity to cultivate an inclusive Europe that reaches beyond our borders.

Let us embrace this extraordinary opportunity to cultivate an open and inclusive Europe, transcending borders and embracing a knowledge-based society.

The white, cold snow contracted with the red-hot determination of the Ukrainians to fight for their freedom. I hope that red-hot determination will inspire Europe to stand firm for peace and freedom in the face of war. Only together can we ensure a peaceful and fair chance for all.

Beppe Galea is the chairperson of the European Democrat Students and international secretary of the Nationalist Party.