A water conservation centre in Rabat is to run a green roof experiment for the next two years.

Analysts at the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) hope data they gather from the experiment can help inform decisions about how green roofs impact rainwater flows, how much water plants on roofs retain and how long it takes them to release it.

The roof of the Għajn Water Conservation Centre will feature around 3,000 plants selected to withstand Malta’s arid conditions, as well as photovoltaic panels. The pilot project is co-funded by the EU and forms part of the GiFluid Project in collaboration with the University of Catania.

Miriam Dalli and EWA CEO Manuel Sapiano speak about the project.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli met with EWA experts as well as representatives from Rabat local council and the University of Catania to discuss the project.

Aside from measuring water flow and retention, analysts intend to analyse the quality of rainwater runoff from the green roof, focusing on nutrient levels, notably nitrates. This evaluation will shed light on any potential impacts associated with the adoption of green roofs.

EWA CEO Manuel Sapiano described the project as a pioneering effort to explore the potential of green roofs in mitigating flood risks within the Maltese landscape.

Dalli hailed this project as a significant step forward in Malta's commitment to climate innovation.

“These projects have the potential to regulate building temperatures, enhance energy efficiency and promote water conservation. The data that EWA is gathering in the coming years will help us determine the implementation of more projects of this nature throughout the country,” Dalli said.

For more information, visit energywateragency.gov.mt and gifluid.eu.