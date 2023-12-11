This year has carved out a significant chapter marked by crucial advancements in Public Administration. Throughout this period, there has been a steadfast dedication to advancing seamless, citizen-centric public services. This review looks back at these notable strides, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of dedicated public officers and a strong commitment to innovation.

Efforts are actively under way to empower Maltese officers with essential skills and tools, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the human resource sector. Recognising their pivotal role in Malta’s progress underscores a strategic commitment to nurturing a dynamic and capable workforce. A noticeable shift is apparent as Public Officers advocate for modern work practices, emphasising a harmonious work-life balance. The rebranding of the Public Service and the comprehensive transformation of ministry websites indicate a deliberate move towards increased accessibility and attractiveness. This evolution not only enhances the appeal of Public Service but also demonstrates a commitment to adapting to the changing needs of the workforce and society.

The inaugural Public Service Expo held in May stands as a symbol of success, showcasing the collective achievements of a united Public Administration. Beyond celebrating achievements, the event highlighted the potential that arises when diverse talents collaborate towards common goals. It serves as evidence of the commitment to transparency and nurturing pride in Public Service. The integration of technology, from deploying chatbots to enhancing the freephone 153, has ushered in a new era of accessibility through Servizz.gov. This strategic embrace of technology reflects an unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements, aiming to enhance citizen experiences. This intentional adoption of technological tools positions Malta’s Public Service as efficient and forward-thinking. Maintaining the top spot in the European Commission e-government benchmark testifies to Malta’s commitment to excellence. This achievement is coupled with a promise to continuously improve services based on public feedback. The primary focus remains leveraging technology to simplify processes and enhance the quality of public services, cementing Malta’s leadership in e-Governance in Europe.

The ongoing evaluation of the “less paper” project tender marks a significant move towards a paperless environment. Beyond the practical benefits of efficiency, this initiative showcases a commitment to sustainability and envisions a more environmentally conscious future for Malta’s Public Administration. Serving as the administrative backbone during the post-pandemic recovery, the Public Administration achieved an impressive 81 per cent implementation rate of the national budget for the year 2023. This achievement underscores its pivotal role in translating plans into tangible actions, significantly contributing to the nation’s recovery efforts. Public officers consistently demonstrate their integral role in national events, spanning from political summits to international sports competitions. Their resilience and unwavering dedication underscore their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s narrative, leaving a lasting impact beyond administrative functions.

In conclusion, Malta’s Public Administration has not only navigated challenges but has emerged triumphant, achieving notable successes in the past 12 months. The unwavering commitment to innovation, citizen-centric services, and the continual development of public officers position Malta for sustained progress. As gratitude extends to all those contributing to this transformative journey, public feedback remains crucial for further refinements and enhancements. This year highlights Malta’s adeptness in adjusting, innovating, and taking the lead in fostering a dynamic and responsive Public Administration.