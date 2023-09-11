A new machine at Malta’s national abattoir will automatically assess pig carcasses to classify cuts of pork.

The intention is to allow pig farmers to get a faster and more accurate indication of the quality of pork their livestock is producing, securing fair market value and encouraging farmers to improve the quality of their product.

The machine leverages Artificial Intelligence to grade each carcass and assign a market value for its meat, the Agricultural Ministry said in a statement. It will also measure the fat content of carcasses, with that information made available on packaging of local pork products sold to consumers.

Minister Anton Refalo announced the machine during a visit to the abattoir on Monday. The press was not informed of the visit. A ministry spokesperson acknowledged that no press call was sent, but declined to comment when asked why.

Video provided by the ministry of the minister's visit.

Refalo said the machine would analyse pork using market data about different cuts – from hams to pork shoulder, pork belly and pork ribs – and indicate how each individual pig carcass should be processed.

Abattoir director Stefan Cachia said the machine would prove to be a “quality leap” for the local pork sector.