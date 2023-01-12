The international community must be bold and stand ready to show its concern when international peace is threatened, the prime minister told the members of the Diplomatic Corps on Thursday.

“It is this spirit that we take with us as we start our term as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council”, Robert Abela said in an address to ambassadors accredited to Malta during an exchange of New Year greetings at the Auberge de Castille.

This, he said, was Malta’s opportunity to contribute to the safeguarding of the UN Charter, built particularly on the principles and values of peace.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, Abela remarked that as a neutral country, Malta’s aim is to work towards peace.

The prime minister addressing ambassadors.

But he also highlighted the European Union’s unity in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, together with the unwavering support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The prime minister said climate change will be a key priority for Malta during its tenure on the United Nations Security Council, and it will promote the Islands for Islands initiative, launched at COP26 in Glasgow, for small island economies to share their realities and best practice in terms of sustainable development.

The prime minister observed that Malta has one of the most vibrant economies in the European Union with economic growth being among the strongest and unemployment and inflation being among the lowest. This, he said, was a result of government policies aimed at investing in the people, including the government’s decision to shoulder energy price hikes.

The prime minister also spoke on Malta's efforts to force improved relations in different parts of the work. A trade delegation will head for Ghana next week, and Malta recently opened an embassy in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia. Consulates will be set up in Casablanca, Accra and Doha.

The prime minister said he looks forward to further collaboration and reiterated that Malta will remain an honest and reliable partner in seeking peace, security and prosperity.

Read the address in full by clicking the pdf link below.