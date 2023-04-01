Occupy Justice activists hung a money bag depicting the sum of €400 million on a Judas tree outside Castille on Saturday.

The symbolic action was a protest against the money stolen from Maltese citizens through government’s fraudulent privatization contract with Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Healthcare that was recently annulled in court.

“The Maltese have been unforgivably betrayed by those who signed the contract to sell our hospitals to third parties with no past experience in healthcare management,” the activists said in a statement.

On 24 February, a landmark court judgment by Judge Francesco Depasquale confirmed how the privatization contract signing off the hospitals was fraudulent before it was even signed.

The hospitals’ deal was just one of the myriad scandals uncovered by assassinated investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who first wrote about the suspicious agreement in March 2015 – eight years ago, the statement pointed out.

“Sadly, it doesn’t surprise us that today, more than a month after the court judgement, no-one has resigned, let alone been charged with corruption,” the activists said.

“Also unsurprising is the fact that Daphne Caruana Galizia has yet again been proven right,” they added.

The NGO demanded answers from the authorities as to why the people in government behind this fraudulent deal have not been held accountable for their actions.

“This is yet another strand in the web of corruption, which started in Castille led by Joseph Muscat and his cronies and continues to this day,” it highlighted.

“Only when the full truth is known can Malta start to heal.”