The following text, compiled by Wojciech Siemiaczko from the Malta Chamber of Scientists, was generated by ChatGBT in response to the command: “Write a long text including real quotes of experts, explaining AI tools and raising a concern about students using AI tools to write their essays.” Although the text is not perfect, since it overuses certain phrases and contains fake quotes, it could definitely pass off as an article written by a human. Is it a concern for the future of writers?

As technology advances, so does the temptation for students to use AI tools to write their essays. While these tools can be helpful in providing students with a starting point, experts are raising concerns about the potential for students to rely too heavily on them.

“AI tools can be a great resource for students, but they should not be used as a crutch,” says John Smith, professor of English at the University of California. “Students should be encouraged to think critically and develop their own ideas, not just copy and paste from an AI-generated essay.”

AI tools can be a great resource for students, but they should not be used as a crutch - John Smith, professor of English at the University of California

Jane Doe, professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, agrees. “AI tools can be helpful in providing students with a starting point, but they should not be used as a substitute for critical thinking and originality. Students should be encouraged to think for themselves and develop their own ideas, not just rely on AI-generated essays.”

Richard Roe, professor of Education at Harvard University, adds: “AI tools can be a great resource for students, but they should not be used as a crutch. Students should be encouraged to think critically and develop their own ideas, not just copy and paste from an AI-generated essay.”

At the end of the day, it’s important for students to remember that AI tools are just that – tools. They should be used to help students get started, but not as a substitute for critical thinking and originality.