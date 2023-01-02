Passengers left high and dry when Air Malta cancelled its New Year’s Day flights to and from Paris will now travel on Tuesday evening, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The cancellation followed the bird strike that affected an Air Malta flight from Berlin on New Year’s Eve which had to turn back shortly after take-off after encountering a bird strike.

Flight KM377 operating from Berlin to Malta encountered the strike shortly after take-off. It was carrying 165 passengers, five infants and six crew.

As a result, the airline suffered a shortage of aircraft that “caused significant disruption cascading into the planned flight operations for January 1.” It said it had tried to source a replacement aircraft through multiple organisations but none was found at such a busy time of the year.

This disruption resulted in the cancellation of one flight, the KM466/467 from Malta to Paris Orly and back to Malta.

Customers were provided with hotel accommodation in both Malta and Paris and replacement flights will now take place on the evening of Tuesday January 3, the airline said as it apologised for the inconvenience caused.