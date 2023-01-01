An Air Malta flight from Berlin had to turn back shortly after take-off on Saturday, after encountering a bird strike.

In a statement, the airline said flight KM377 operating from Berlin to Malta encountered the strike shortly after take-off.

“The A320 aircraft, carrying 165 passengers, five infants and six crew, was turned around and landed safely back in Berlin,” it said.

It apologised for any inconvenience and said that, at all times, it placed utmost priority on the safety of passengers and crew.