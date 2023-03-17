Travellers flying out of Malta in the coming weeks should set aside additional time for their journey, with major works to upgrade the Malta International Airport ring road beginning on Tuesday.

Works will commence at 6pm on Tuesday, March 21 and are expected to take some weeks.

While works will not impact the main airport entryway and exits, the MIA said it expected some congestion at these two points. It, therefore, advised passengers to plan ahead, irrespective of whether they are driving to the airport, being dropped of or using public transport.

The drop-off lane (marked in red) will be closed during the first phase of works. Drivers will be rerouted to a temporary area in the main car park.

The project’s first phase will see the airport’s outer lane, which is normally used for pick-ups and drop-offs by private vehicles, be closed off. MIA will be allocating a temporary area within the airport’s main car park for drop-offs, with the grace period for car park users temporarily extended to 30 minutes.

“Malta International Airport employees stationed at critical points, together with directional signage, will indicate the routes that need to be followed by drivers and passengers while these works are ongoing, as well as facilitate the flow of traffic,” the airport said in a statement.

Drivers are asked to respect a 30km/hr speed limit.