As more real estate companies are re-branding their offices and joining their teams within the Alliance franchise network, the independent real estate Group launched in 2020 with seven founding branches, is now celebrating its 17th and 18th branch openings, with its first two offices in the South of Malta.

Alliance South is operating two new branches in Fgura, through a partnership between four seasoned property professionals with years of relevant experience in the field. Kris Bugeja joins Alliance after re-branding his branch office from another franchise, and he is now managing the Alliance Letting office located at the bottom of Zabbar Road. Meanwhile, Kevin De Leonardo is managing the Alliance Property Sales office, which replaces another well-known real estate office located near the police station.

We are thrilled to be working together at Alliance to provide a wide range of real estate services

Together with partners Rodnick Abdilla and Roderick Zahra, De Leonardo has been part of Alliance since inception, and their new role as franchise owners, confirms their personal motivation to keep growing with Alliance Group. All four partners are highly respected for their excellent track record and reputation.

Speaking on behalf of their partners, managers Kris Bugeja and Kevin De Leonardo, expressed their satisfaction at joining the Alliance network as franchise owners: “We are thrilled to be working together at Alliance to provide a wide range of real estate services to people living in the South of Malta; and we are confident that offering both property letting and sales, will enable us to deliver more value to our clients.”

Both offices are now up and running and welcoming applications for sales and letting advisors to join their respective teams.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches.

Congratulating the partners, Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello thanked them for their confidence and support of the Alliance brand. “We are very proud that our reputation for top quality services is growing and are thrilled to be represented in the South of Malta, by four professionals of your calibre,” he concluded.

Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of over 250 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints. More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.