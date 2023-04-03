The baroque Altar of Repose at the Gozo cathedral in Victoria has been set up again after a break of several years. Inaugurated for Holy Year 1900, the baroque structure takes up a whole side chapel of the cathedral.

Resembling a royal sepulchre, the wooden set-up was designed by Canon Giuseppe Farrugia, and the works were carried out by Spiridione Vella. The three large panels depicting the city of Jerusalem were painted by Enrico Busuttil.

Meanwhile, Holy Week celebrations at the Gozo cathedral started yesterday. Bishop Anton Teuma led Palm Sunday celebrations with the blessing of palms and olive branches, followed by a procession to the Ċittadella, commemorating the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

On April 6, Maundy Thursday, the Cathedral Chapter will chant Matins and Lauds at 8.15am, followed by Mass of Holy Chrism and the consecration and blessing of the Holy Oils of Chrism, Catechumens and the Sick at 9am. All Gozitan priests will take part. Bishop Teuma will commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus with his 12 apostles, a supper that also marks the institution of the Holy Eucharist, at 7pm. In conclusion, the Blessed Sacrament will be transported to the Altar of Repose.

On Good Friday, the liturgy of the Adoration of the Cross will start at 3.30pm. The Good Friday procession will start from the cathedral at 6pm. The statues will be accompanied by the Leone Band.

On Holy Saturday, the Easter Vigil starts at 8pm with the blessing of fire on the steps of the cathedral. On Easter Sunday, Bishop Teuma will lead a Pontifical Mass at 8am.

Live transmissions of the celebrations will be aired on Xejk TV, on Radju Katidral online TV, as well on the Gozo Cathedral Facebook page.