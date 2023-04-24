After a few events without a win, Mauro Anastasi is back to winning ways in the MBA Masters competition.

On Sunday, while Anastasi may not have physically spoken the words “I’m back,” he didn’t much need to.

Anastasi was positively dominant in the final match against Malta’s top female bowler Sue Abela.

The final three stages of the competition were played on Sunday at the Eden Superbowl.

After five games in the quarter-finals, it was Nicholas Muscat that topped the leaderboard with an impressive 1,111 pins over five games.

