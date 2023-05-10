Obituaries

ATTARD MONTALTO. On May 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, HUGH of St Julian’s, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted, loving wife Terry, née Borg Barry, his beloved son Paul and his partner Melissa Pace, his sisters Angela Tassone and Simone Tassone and his brother Richard, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, May 11 at Balluta Parish Church, St Julian’s, at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A devoted husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA. On May 7, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, CHARLES of Sliema, aged 86, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Evelyn née Cassar, his daughter Roberta Farrugia, his son Raphael, his grandchildren Jacques, Luigi and Michael and their respective partners, his siblings Paul, Winston and Jenny, Joe, Eunice Smith, Christine Abramovic, Rosella and Tony Darmanin, Mario and Gloria, his sister-in-law Tessie Cassar, nephews, nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, May 10, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 7, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, CARMELO, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his sons Joseph and his wife Louise, Charles and his wife Grace, Raymond and his wife Josette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Mass will take place today, Wednesday, May 10, at 2.30pm, at St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 23rd anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH on the third anniversary of his demise on May 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Wednesday, May 10, at 6.30pm at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

A Mass for the repose of the soul of LILIANA PSAILA SAVONA will be celebrated at the church of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun, today 10th May 2023 at 6pm in gratitude for the cherished memories that have kept us going the past 16 years. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily.

In loving memory of CHARLES GALEA (former dentist, Birkirkara) on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Greatly loved and much missed by his wife Delma. He is also remembered with great affection and gratitude by the Galea, Darmanin Demajo and Zammit families. He leaves a huge void. Lord, grant him eternal rest.