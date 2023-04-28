Obituaries

ABELA. On April 24, MAURICE, aged 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He shall be forever loved and cherished by his children, Ben, Carol Sandra and Angele, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 29, at 8.15am, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the staff, nursing staff and carers at Casa Antonia, Balzan, who looked after him so well these past years.

BORG. On April 27, at Saint Vincent de Paul residence, THERESA, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She will always be loved and remembered by her sister Frances, her brother Lino, her nephews and niece Mario, Tonio, Dion and Maria and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 29, at the church of St Francis of Assisi, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIĆOVIĆ. MILOŠ, known to all those dear to him as Mitch, took his last breath on this earth late in the evening on April 24, aged 75. He leaves to mourn his loss, the love of his life Liz Apap-Bologna who remained by his side, not giving up hope, even when the medical team had. He also leaves behind his in-laws and their families, his two sisters Milica and Monica and their families, as well as many friends. As per his request a private funeral will take place today. Rest in peace Mitch, we love you.

In Memoriam

BORDA – JOSEPH CARLO and ROSE. Fondest memories of our dear grandparents who passed away on April 28, 1975 and April 28, 1984.

ELLUL – HELENA, née Gasan. In ever loving memory of a cherished sister and aunt on the 19th anniversary of her death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Paula and Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and Michael, Andrew, Lisa, Christian, Bettina, Michael, Greta, Paul, Nicholas, Sarah, David, Mark, Luisa, John and Stephanie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GILI – MAY. Most treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Edgar, Simone and Nadya and their families. Always close to our hearts, forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MONTANARO – WILLIAM JOSEPH. Most treasured and unfading memories of our very dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayer.

PACE – SABINA. In loving memory of our dear friend on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Colette and Audrey.

SOLER – LILY, née Parlato-Trigona. Remembering with deep gratitude our dearest mother on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Loved and always in our hearts and prayers. Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TOLEDO – PHILIP. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved father, today the 35th anniversary of his demise. Peter and Diana, Stephanie and Albert, Raphael and Pippa, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. ‘Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.’

TORTELL. In ever loving memory of CAMILLO, today the 23rd anniversary of his call to eternal life. Fondly remembered by all his children, relatives and friends.

ĊENSINA PORTELLI. In ever loving memory today, the fourth anniversary of her demise, treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by her husband Lino, her son Sergio and his wife Lorraine, her grandsons Marco and Matteo, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul shall be held this evening at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30. A prayer is kindly solicited.

