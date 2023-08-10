Obituaries

DOUBLET. On AUGUST 8, TESSIE, of Sliema, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A beloved aunt and great-aunt. She will be forever loved and cherished by her numerous nephews and nieces, their spouses and children, all respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Marija residential home, Sliema, tomorrow, Friday, August 11, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere to commemorate her life will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated staff at Casa Marija residential home.

KISSAUN. On August 8, MARYANN, concert pianist, aged 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Sandra and Henry Attard, Cecil Bartoli, her loving grandchildren Rachel and Robert Taylor-East, Katrina Attard and Steven DeMicoli, Sarah Jane Zrinzo, her great-grandchildren, her devoted sister Nadya McQueen, niece Natascha and nephew Gregor McQueen, several relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 11, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Salesians of Don Bosco would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the staff and management at Simblija Care Home for their courteous and professional care.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – ANTHONY. In loving memory, on the 28th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family.

FARRUGIA – CARMELO. On the 18th anniversary of his passing. Beloved father to Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette, Mario and Noel (deceased). May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE ASCIAK – NOEL. Treasured and unfading memories of my beloved husband on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life.

My love for you

I will always keep

It cannot fade away

As it lies too deep.

Your wife MaryAnn. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and beautiful memories of our beloved father CARMELO on his demise 26 years ago. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

VELLA – PAUL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

GUIDO DE MARCO - August 12, 2010. In memory of a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, Giannella and George, Fiorella and Paul, Mario and Sharon, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Thursday, August 10 at 6.15pm at Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Personal

Thanks be to God for grace received through the intercession of Dun Ġorġ Preca S.P.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.