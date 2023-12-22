Obituaries

ABDILLA. On December 21, PAUL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marian, his brother Charles and his wife Angela, his sister Kathleen and her husband Charles, nieces and nephew, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 23, at 9.30am, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Safi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGAETANO. On December 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CECILIA, née Gaffiero, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Vincent, her dearest children James and his wife Mariella, Michael and his wife Sarah and Corinne and her husband David, her adored grandchildren Amy, Nigel, Nicholas, Matthew, Daniel and Emma, her brothers Claude and his wife Louise and Joe and his wife Joan, her dear nieces and many other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, December 23, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. On December 20, at his residence in St Julian’s, JOSEPH, of Sliema, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 90. He is finally reunited with his beloved wife Annie, née Azzopardi, and his son Marcel. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Angèle and her husband Lino Stafrace, his grandchildren Ian-Edward and his wife Carla and Michelle, his great-grandchildren Zack and Alec, his dedicated friend and carer Carmen, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 23, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Millennium Chapel would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the carers who lovingly assisted Joseph.

In Memoriam

BORG – TONY. On the third anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria and his children Annaliza and Peter, Petra and Peter, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A golden heart stopped beating

Peacefully you are at rest.

It broke our hearts to let you go

As you were truly the best.

Mass will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG COSTANZI. In memory of LUCY, née Valentino, wife of the late Prof. Edwin Borg Costanzi, mother of Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and grandmother to Michael, Alex and Gabriella, Francesca, Louisa, Hannah and Andrew, sister to Marie, Vanna and Vincent, this being the eighth anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

DALLI – JOSETTE. Always in our thoughts and prayers, your niece Maria and her family.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of our dearest CHRISTOPHER. So sorely missed. Helen and Geoffrey, Joyce, John and Jennifer, Lydia, Doris and all his cousins.

SPAMPINATO – CATHERINE. Cherished and unfading memories of a mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Christa, Robert, Max and Julia. O Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

TONNA – SATURNINA. On the second anniversary of her passing on to a better life. You departed quietly, unlike your presence, which is deeply missed. Rest in peace. A prayer is solicited. Anna, Bernardette, Lucienne and families.

TORTELL – EDWARD (Wings). Fondest and loving memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His children and their families.

XUEREB – EDWARD. In loving and unfading memory of a dearest husband, today being the 11th anniversary of his death. Loved and fondly missed by his in-laws, nephews and nieces and his wife Astrid. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Today’s Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

Memorial Mass A Mass for the repose of the soul of AUDREY CAMILLERI on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life will be celebrated at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema tomorrow, Saturday, December 23 at 6.30pm. She is so sadly missed and the sweet memory of her shall remain forever in our hearts Her husband, Matthew and her sons, Jeremy and Timmy

CHRIS PULLICINO Always fondly remembered in our loving hearts on the fifth anniversary of his departure from this world. Where has the time gone since you left us? Seems like only yesterday but the time tells us differently. Our heart still aches for your smiling face and to hear your voice one more time! Each day that passes marks a measurable distance between the day you left and the current day, the void is strongly felt. Those around think we healed and moved on, but they cannot see our broken hearts nor the tears we share in private - we miss you. May the Lord grant Chris eternal peace. Always loved and remembered by, Louise, Luigi, and Miguel.

