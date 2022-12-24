Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On December 23, AUDREY née Pillow, aged 48, passed away peacefully at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply mourned by her husband Matthew, her sons Jeremy and Timothy, her parents Jose and Lilian, her in-laws Edward and Lilian, her sister-in-law Patricia and her husband Nikolai de Giorgio, her niece Sophie and nephew Harry, other relatives and friends, as well as her colleagues and pupils at San Anton School. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, December 24, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf to the Salesians of Don Bosco would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to Fr Manuel Camilleri S.D.B. and the nursing staff at St James Hospital for their support, dedication and care.

PACE. On December 22, GEORGE, aged 67, of Mosta, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He is mourned by his brothers Joe and his wife Rita, Martin and his wife Mary, his sister-in-law Anna, wife of the late Charles, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held at St Mary’s Basilica, Mosta, on Monday, December 26, at 8.30am, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff of Casa Arkati and Mater Dei Hospital for their care and attention.

SAMMUT ALESSI – ANNE, aged 87, widow of Charles, passed on to a better life, free from suffering, on December 20, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Miriam, her son Ivan and his wife Dagmar, her grandchildren Cynthia and her husband Christoff, Nicolas, Jamie and her beloved great-granddaughter Clea Marie, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Tuesday, December 27, at 8.30am, at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AMODEO – YVONNE, née Ellul Sullivan (1922-2002). Our last memory of our mother is the wonderful Christmas she orchestrated in her usual bountiful style. Twenty years ago, we all went to bed thanking her and our lucky stars that, once again, we had an unforgettable Christmas. Little did we know how devastatingly unforgettable it would be. Yvonne did not make it to Boxing Day. Twenty years have done nothing to temper our love, our melancholy and our will to make yet another Christmas without our parents as beautiful and peaceful as they would have loved it to be. Yes, both of them were adept at making Christmas a perfect day. May they rest in peace and love. Muffy, Patricia and Francesca.

ANASTASI. In ever loving memory of CARMELO, a dear husband and father, on the 52nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife and children.

ATTARD – VIOLET. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, tomorrow the 17th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her eight children, in-laws and grandchildren.

BAJONA – CETTINA. Remembering with love our dearest aunt, every day and especially today the 36th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The Nicholl’s and Tanya Bayona.

BONELLO – WILLIAM. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters, Tanya and Moira and her husband Martin, nephews, nieces and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CINI – JOSEPH and JOSEPHINE, 27.1.1994-24.12.2011.

The world changes from year to year,

Our lives from day to day.

But the love and memory of you

Shall never pass away. Marlene.

Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CLARE – OLGA. In forever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed to eternal life eight years ago on Christmas day. Her children Eldred and Joyce, their spouses and families.

EBEJER. In loving memory of ETIENNE on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Tomorrow’s 11am Mass at Santa Lucia parish church, will be said for the repose of his soul. The presence of relatives and friends will be appreciated. May he rest in peace.

FARRUGIA – JOE FARRUGIA, CPAA, FCIS. Treasured memories of a beloved husband on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his loving wife Miriam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – JOHN (Magistrate). Fondly remembered by his daughters Elizabeth (Betty) Messina and Margaret Rose Sullivan and their families. Today being the 29th anniversary of his demise, the 9.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of his soul. A prayer is solicited.

GATT – PETER GATT, A&CE. On the anniversary of his demise. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. Mabel, his sons, Matthew, Peter and Damian and their families.

MIFSUD – ROSARIO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tony, Angele Vicky and their respective families.

RICCI – MARIE, née German, widow of Gustav. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her family, especially today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMUEL – HARRY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. Always in our hearts. His family.

SPITERI – DANIEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear son and brother, being the seventh anniversary of his passing to eternal life on December 26, 2015. Deeply missed by Marlene, Twannie, Diana, Amanda and John.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at St Julians parish church today at 6.30pm and on Christmas day at 12.15pm. God bless his soul.

SULLIVAN. Death leaves a heartache no time will ever heal! Love seals a memory no one can steal. In loving memory of our precious ROSEMARIE on her second anniversary in the Lord’s embrace. Sorely missed by her husband John, her son Sean and Karen, daughter Romina and George and her grandchildren Jeremy, Niki, Tara and Benji and her family. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam Rev Mgr GERARD FRENDO Cherished and fondest memories today, the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. The Xuereb family Frans, Angelica, George and Rosette

CHRIS VELLA In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle today his 17th anniversary You are in our hearts, In our thoughts, In our life, Forever and always. Felicity and Richard Lord, grant him eternal rest

