Obituaries

CAUCHI. On December 25, VERONICA, née Darmanin, of Għarb, rested peacefully in the arms of the Risen Lord, at the age of 70, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Manuel, her two sons Daniel and Mark, her in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate her life will be said at Għarb parish church, tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 11am. At her request, those attending are not obliged to wear black. Instead of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On December 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, widow of France, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Jesmar, Johanna and Francis Darmanin, Jean Pierre and Joanne and Jonathan, her grandchildren Jude, Luke, Johann, Damien, Jake, Sean and Emma, Marthese and Anna, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 8.30am at the Carmelite church, Balluta, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAMBIN. On December 26, at St James Capua Hospital, LINA, née Gatt, widow of Notary Dr Maurice A. Gambin, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children John and Kathryn, Louisa, Mariella, Gaby, Colin and Clare, Michelle and Chris Delicata, her grandchildren Rebekah, Niki, Julian, Adrian, Mikaela Krista, Sara, Richard, Francesca, Maurizio, Steffie, Jack, Adam, Kate and Ella, her great-grandchildren Julian, Emma, Gabriel, Jamie, Alexandra and Sophie, her sister Angela Gatt Gifford and Christopher Gifford, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 11.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 12 noon, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

MICALLEF. On December 25, MARY, passed away peacefully. Always cherished by her devoted husband Joseph, her daughter Marica and her husband Ray, her son Simon and his wife Bernice, her grandchildren Karl, Gabriel and Sam, her brothers Joe, Anthony and his wife Joan and Charles and his wife Marion, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Her loving heart, her kindness and warmth, her empathy and beautiful laugh will be dearly missed. The funeral leaves The Imperial, Sliema, today, Thursday, December 28, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Dementia Society, University of Malta, Msida, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and dedication shown by all the staff at The Imperial.

ZARB. On December 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, FRANCES, née Vella, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Michael, her dearest children Malcolm and his wife Henrietta and Melanie and her husband Matthew, her adored grandchildren Matthias, Michela, Maria and Martha, her sisters and brother, her in-laws and their families and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 29, at 9.30am, for the Holy Trinity church, Marsa. Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC for their constant support and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest, and may her memory be forever etched in our hearts.

In Memoriam

BAILEY – Can Dean WILLIAM BAILEY. Today being the 47th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his nephew, Lawrence and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – JAMES. In fondest remembrance of my dear husband. 19 years have gone by, the pain remains. Miss you so much. Until we meet again. Your wife, Rosanna.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – MARIE. In loving and unfading memory, on the 12th anniversary of her passing. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families.

FARRUGIA – VICTOR. On the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten and lovingly remembered by his wife, Maria, his children Lino, Mario, Christine and Nathalie and their respective families, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

FENECH – ALBERT, 9.10.1951-28.12.2021. The longing deepens. Faer aye, your Ġojja.

MERCIECA – CAESAR. On the 40th anniversary of his demise. In fond memory of a kind, friendly and cheerful man who helped us students so willingly as we struggled with the discipline of dental mechanics so many years ago. Lord, grant him the heavenly reward he so richly deserves.

MESSINA FERRANTE – VINCENZA and HERBERT. Remembering my dear mother (December 20, 2002) and brother (December 31, 2018). Always in our thoughts and prayers. Josephine and family.

PACE – MYRIAM, née Depiro Gourgion. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on this eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandra, Mark, Marian and John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

SCIORTINO. Unfading memories of my dear mother EVELYN, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in my heart. Her only daughter M’Rose and her brother Joe and his wife Josie of USA.

VASSALLO – EMANUEL. During this festive season we concentrate on all the love and laughter we shared when you were here, dad. Your memories remain in our heart forever. Treasured memories of a dear husband, father, and grandfather, today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Lina, his daughters and son, in-laws, his nephew and nieces. He is always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PETER CAMILLERI who went to meet his Creator 10 years ago today. Sadly missed by his parents Joanna and Francis, his wife Ann and his children Michael and Rachel. We think of you in silence We often speak your name What would we give to hear your voice And see your face again Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of our parents, ALBERT and EMILIA FENECH and our brother Prof. ALBERT FENECH on the respective anniversaries of their passing away during this Christmas week. A prayer is solicited. Missed and never forgotten. Priscilla and Maureen

