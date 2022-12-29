Obituaries

BUGEJA. On December 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ALFRED, aged 76, of Vittoriosa, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie, his daughter Louiselle and her husband Leonard, his son Cedric and his partner Levie, his beloved grandchildren Leah and Lara, his brother and sister, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 30, at 8am for the Collegiate church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHIRCOP. On December 23, MASSIMO, aged 60, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Adriana, née Pullicino, his son Claudio, his parents-in-law Elena and Vittorio Pullicino, his mother Maria and his brothers Dario and Aldo and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, December 30, for Oratorju MSSP, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm. No flowers by request but donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities, RMHC Malta, Triq Wileġ, Qawra SPB1922, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GONZI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather today the anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemary, his children, Michael, Mariella and John, in-laws, grandchildren and all his relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 46th anniversary of his demise.

A loved one never leaves us,

They’re never far away.

They watch us from a distance,

And guide us every day.

A loved one never leaves us,

Because we always have their love.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. Always in our hearts. His family.

XUEREB – BICE. Treasured memories of a dear mother today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE MANGION - Cherished and unfading memories of a very special mother and grandmother, today being the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always so lovingly remembered by her daughters Simone and Adrienne, their husbands Raphael and Joe, and her treasured grandchildren Nicole, Martine and Simon. ‘A mother is she who can take the place of all others, But whose place no one can take’.

Memorial Mass - A Mass for the repose of the soul of Prof. ALBERT FENECH on the first anniversary of his passing will be celebrated at Siġġiewi parish church, today, Thursday, December 29, at 6.30pm. You are missed so much and remain forever in our hearts. Priscilla, Maureen, Simone, family and friends. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

