Obituary

KISSAUN. On January 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE E., aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife, Rose, his children, Nigel, Louise, Angele and her husband Bob, and Trevor; his grandchildren, Gillian, Sarah, Natasha, Edward, Nicholas, Adam, and twins Tijana and Andrej; his sister, Anne-Marie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, February 3, at 1.30pm, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass will be said at 2pm (parking will be available in St Patrick’s ground, St John Bosco Street, corner with Windsor Terrace, Sliema), followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, or Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff at Oncology Centre and Urology Department for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, COTTINA, today being the 10th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Angela and her husband Stephen and Adrian and his wife Marika. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandsons Andrew and Michael. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CHAPELLE PALEOLOGO – The Most Noble Count JOHN CHAPELLE PALEOLOGO, 01-02-2016. Cherished and unfading memories on the seventh anniversary of being apart from a unique husband, father and grandfather.

Gone but not forgotten,

Gone but forever here.

No longer living in this world,

But always and forever near.

Deeply missed with love and gratitude by Margaret, Nikki, Jean and Natasha, Annah and Lisa. We love and miss you and wish that you were here.

FARRUGIA. In ever loving memory of our dear JOE. Astrid, Jason, Tania, Amy, Carla, Ramon and Naomi.

MIFSUD – Sr ROSE MIFSUD. Fondest and treasured memories of our beloved sister of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 1, 2022. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

