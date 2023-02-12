Obituaries

AGIUS. On February 5, OLIVER, aged 90, (ex-Bridgestone agent), widower of Carmen Agius Fenech Clarke, passed away under tragic circum­stances. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Carol and her husband Patrick Scicluna Calleja, Nicky, widow of Kevin J Mahoney, his grandsons André and his wife Romina, Kurt and his wife Janelle, Ryan and his wife Mafalda, his great-grandson Lee, his brother Lino and his wife Doris, his in-laws Mary Muscat, Charles Camilleri and Maria Fenech Clarke, his nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 14, at 2pm at Attard parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. On February 7, at The Imperial home for the elderly, VALERIE, née Agius Cesareo, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved and loving son George, her brother Alexander and his wife Christine, her niece Susan and her husband Simon Farrugia, her nephew Mark Agius Cesareo and his wife Daphne, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 13, at 2pm at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Island Sanctuary animal shelter, Marsaxlokk, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI. It is with great sadness that we announce that on February 10, our dearest and wonderful mother, ELVIRA Cauchi née Cosaitis, aged 97, died peacefully and has gone to meet the Risen Lord, her husband Toni, and her beloved daughter Carmen. She was greatly loved and cherished and leaves to mourn her children: John and his wife Monica, Tony and his wife Ena, Roy, husband of her late daughter Carmen, and Anna and her husband Martin, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow Monday, February 13 at 2pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SAID. In loving memory of VALERIE, who passed away on January 15. She is much loved and missed by her husband Joseph, her children Julie, Jacqueline, Diane, Catherine and Tony and their families, and her cousin David. Valerie will be fondly remembered and treasured by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Seminary chapel in Victoria, Gozo, on Wednesday, February 15 at 12.30pm. May she rest in peace.

TUFIGNO. On February 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, FILIBERTO, of Valletta, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Robert and his wife Pauline, Mario and his wife Rosette, Claudia and her husband Guido Grima, Marcel and his wife Sharon, his beloved grand­children and great-­grandchildren, his brother Italo and his wife Agata, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 20, at 9.30am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Father Adrian and Anna.

CASSAR PARNIS – ROSETTE. Treasured memories of a loving sister on the first anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her family, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today Sunday, February 12 at 10.30am at Stella Maris church, Sliema. R.I.P.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a dear and loving father, today being the 36th anniversary of his demise. You have been gone for a long time dear father but cherished memories of you will forever be in our minds and hearts. Your children Joyce, Raymond and Antoine. May you rest in eternal peace.

DEPASQUALE. Treasured memories of our dearest father SAMUEL on the 33rd anniversary from his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten.

ENGLAND. In loving memory of PAUL, fondly remembered by his family. Rest in peace.

FENECH – DORA, née Pace. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, on the second anniversary of her passing to the Lord. In our hearts, thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. May she rest in peace.

GAMBIN. Loving and happy memories of JOHN, a beloved husband, father and grand­father, tomorrow the 12th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed but never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his beloved children Charles and Marcelle, Josette, widow of Alfred Sciberras, his grandchildren Sarah and Jonathan. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARICH. Treasured loving memories of our dearly beloved father LOUIS on the 35th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by Barbara and Clarissa, his sons-in-law Alex, James and Peter, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

PULLICINO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always loved and deeply missed by his daughters Stephanie, Pat and Chris and Graziella, his precious grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIA STELLA BORG - 10.02.1993 on the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Mary, Anthony, Nicholas, Nathalie and Gaetano together with their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal life, Amen.

In loving memory of FRANCINA MANCHE on the eighth anniversary of her demise on the 6th February, 2015. We all miss your kindness, warmth, energy and fun. Anna and Joe, Alex and Shelia, Carol, family and numerous friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear father CARMELO STIVALA on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, his children, their spouses, grandchildren, family and friends. You are no longer here with us; No more laughter, joy or play. Not a moment in our life goes by; That we don’t think of you that day. A Mass in his memory will be said today, Sunday, February 12, at 7pm, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

In loving memory of MARY PHYLLIS STEVENS who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 12, 2017. Along the road of suffering; You found a little lane; That took you up to heaven; And ended all your pain. You may be out of sight; We may be worlds apart; But you are always in our prayers; And forever in our hearts. Loved and remembered by her husband Clifford William, her beloved daughters Estelle and her husband Martin, Marie Therese and her husband Jesmond, Anne Marie and her husband Jude, Yvette, her grandchildren Richard, Alice May, Cliff, Emma Jane, Mark Anthony, Jessica, Martina, Yazmin, Jade and Sarah, her great-grandsons Jack and Leo and her great-granddaughters Pippa and baby Emily. Lord, grant her and our sister Marcy eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com