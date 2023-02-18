Obituaries

HANEL. On February 12, at Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, THELMA LEONIDIA, aged 88, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Peter, Brenda and her husband Ralph, and Jutta and her husband Klaus, her grandchildren Carina, Christopher, Patrick and Victoria, her siblings, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, on Monday, February 20, at 8.30am, for the Millennium Chapel, St Julians, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO. On February 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, PIA, aged 80, of Żabbar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brothers and sisters, Grazio and his wife Annie, Cettina, Charles and his wife Grace, Lilian and her husband Frank Darmanin, Mario and his wife Ritchie, John and his wife Marlene, Antoinette widow of Mario Formosa, Paul and his wife Susan, her in-laws Marlene widow of her brother Joseph, Tony Debono widower of her sister Cora, her nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, February 18, at 8am, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Grace, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Żabbar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL – MICHAEL BUSUTTIL, B.Sc., BE&A, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather sadly missed and always loved, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. His wife Olympia, his children Nadya, Rudolph, Mark and Anne Marie, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

CASSAR. In loving memory of MIRIAM, née Pisani, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by Paul, her children Erika and Andrew and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – ROSINA. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 47th anniversary of her demise. Her children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

LA ROSA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearest father JOSIE on the 45th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his daughters and their families. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA. In loving memory of ANTHONY on this the eighth anniversary of his passing away.

If I could have one wish in life,

That wish would have to be,

That God would take away my pain,

And send you back to me.

Love you always and forever. Mary-Rose and families Savona and Cassar.

XUEREB. In loving memory of a special uncle, LEO, especially today being the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Alice.

In loving memory of RONNIE GALEA today the 10th anniversary of his death A most loving, dear husband to Maria, née Cremona, a devoted father to Karl and Marisa, and Pierre, a doting and much loved nannu to Paulette, Emma Marie and Elisa. Your life a beautiful memory Your absence a silent grief A heart of gold, a smiling face Your love for us lives on in us Always in our hearts and lovely memories you left us, missing you more and more as years go by. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, February 19 at 10am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta.

In Memoriam In loving memory of our much beloved NOEL ZARB ADAMI on the 10th anniversary of his sad demise. Sorely missed and never forgotten by Adriana, Kristian and Raina, his brothers and sisters. May Noel rest safe in the arms of the Lord

