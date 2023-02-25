Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On February 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CATHERINE, aged 72, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters and brothers, Marianne and her husband John Farrugia, Josephine, Antoine, Saviour, Dione and Emily and their families, her beloved nephews and nieces Samuel, Bobby, Lisa, Nicola, Simon, Justine, Timmy, Deborah, Rachel and their families, her great-nephews and nieces Alex, Amy, Zoe, Chloe, Ella, Jael, Kayzen and Ben, her aunt Nancy, widow of Moses Sammut, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 7.30am for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Poor Clares of St Julians and Aid to the Church in Need, 35, Mdina Road, Attard, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank staff at the oncology centre and Hospice Malta, Balzan, for all the help and support given.

CACHIA. On February 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JAMES (known as Pierre), aged 64, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Louise and her husband Anthony Galea, his brothers Norman and his wife Carmen, and Raymond, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, February 27, at 12.30pm, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Tarxien Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Emergency Department and the ITU at Mater Dei Hospital for their care.

CASSAR TRIGONA. On February 23, at St Catherine Home, Attard, MARIA ODETTE, of Sliema, widow of Godfrey Anthony, aged 94, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Dearly loved and will be sorely missed by her beloved children Edwina and Paul Camilleri, Lucienne and Edwin Gera, Claire Vella and her partner Peter Azzopardi, her adored grandchildren, Erika and David Pace Bonello, Matthew and Astride Camilleri, Gag and Nathalie Camilleri, Amenia and Russell Mifsud, Emma and Philip Pullicino, her treasured great grandchildren, Ella, Nina, Michael, Anna, Luca, Ines, Tessa, Alec, Eva, Amelia, Sophie, Robyn, Paul, and Baby Emily, her beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends as well as the Domenican Community at St Catherine Home, carers and staff in whose loving care she was for the past years. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine Home, Attard, on Monday, February 27, at 8.45am for Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CILIA. On February 23, RITA née Lateo, widow of Francis Xavier, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s residence in Mosta. She will be deeply mourned and fondly remembered by her beloved children Pauline and her husband Alex Vella, Marino and his wife Nathalie, Marvi and her husband Joseph Bondin, her dear grandchildren Andrea, Francesca and her husband Matthew Laurence of Canada, John and his partner Florence, Mark, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her daughter’s residence today, Saturday, February 25, at 8am, for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery – back entrance. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LOWSON. On February 17, TANYA THERESA, died peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne. Much loved wife of lan and devoted mother of James, Henry and Katherine and adored by seven grandchildren and also dear sister to Igor and his wife Judith. Funeral to be held at The London Oratory, Brompton Road, London, SW7 2RP on Tuesday, March 7, at 3pm. No flowers please and donations if desired to Motor Neurone Disease Association, Francis Crick House, 6 Summerhouse Road, Moulton Park, Northampton, NN3 6BJ.

PORTANIER. On February 23, IVAN, of Sliema, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Reuben and his wife Pamela, his son Alexei, his sister Auriol and her husband Patrick, his sister Valerie, his brother Ronald, Carmen, Josette, his grandchildren Bettina and Beppe, his nephews Alexander, Peter, James, Jeremy and Benjamin, his nieces Jeanette, Andrea, Annika and Audrey, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Monday, February 27, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Saint Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of ALEXANDRA, née Mattei, on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her sons Alexander and his wife Kathleen, Jean-Claude, and her grandchildren George, Karina and Stefano. May she rest in peace.

BUSUTTIL – MAY, née Gambin. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today, the 17th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Dearly missed by her children Maryann, Joanna, Paul, Roberta, Clare and Joseph, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA FEARNE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather. Fondly remembered by his son John, daughter-in-law Rebecca and his only grandson Matthew. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow at 11am at St Julians parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARABEZ – RITA. Treasured memories of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children MaryAnn, Josette, Carol, Jennifer and Pierre and their families.

CASTLES – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of VINCENT. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved, never forgotten and greatly missed by his wife Marie, his daughter Marie-Klaire and her partner Stuart, his son Jan-Karl and his wife Kristina and his grandson Gianluca. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GERA – ISABEL. In ever loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of her demise.

PALMIER – PAULINE. Remem-bering my dear mother on the 20th anniversary of her death. In our hearts and minds she will remain. Edwidge, Charles and family.

ROBERTSON – WILLIAM, 1997. Forever loved and missed. May he rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA – Mro JOSEPH VELLA. On the fifth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and forever cherished by the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, for whom he wrote his greatest choral works and with whom he performed in Malta and beyond. We pledge to honour his legacy and his name and to make the world more beautiful with his music. Ars longa, vita brevis. ‘His fate and fame shall be an echo and a light unto eternity.’ (Shelley)

