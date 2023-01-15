Obituaries

ALOISIO. On December 27, FRANCIS XAVIER, aged 76, passed peacefully away at Gozo General Hospital. He is mourn­ed by his wife Christine, his sister Bernadette, his nieces Daniela and her partner Gil, Martina and her husband Karl, his nephews Andrea, Franco and his partner Sarah, together with his grandniece Anastasia and his grand­nephews Alexander, Rafael and GianLuigi, other relatives and numerous friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral will be held on Saturday, January 21, at il-Kappella Madonna tal-Anġli church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May he rest in peace. The family would like to ask those attending to do so in casual and colourful clothing – as was the desire of Francis. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

FENECH. On December 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROBERT HENRY, of Swieqi and residing at Casa Antonia, Balzan, aged 83, passed away peacefully com­forted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emily, his children Marie-Clare, Richard, Robert and John, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. His body will be in repose at Casa Antonia from 11am on Saturday, January 21. At 2.30pm the funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, for St Bartholomew parish church, Għargħur, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm; Robert will be laid to rest at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be gratefully received. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMEN. Remembering today with love and affection, the first anniversary of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fondly remembered by Marina, widow of her son Robert, Joanna, Angela and Trevor, Veronica and Julian. Rest in peace.

BEACOM – Major PATRICK BEACOM. In ever loving memory of Paddy on the ninth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – JOSEPH HENRY. On the eighth anniversary since he passed away on January 13, 2015. Perpetually alive in the hearts and minds of his wife and children.

DEPASQUALE – MARIA V. In memory of a loving, devoted and much-loved aunt on the 22nd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nephews, nieces and in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – Major JOSEPH M GALEA, LP, B.Pharm. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 29th anniversary of his death. Forever missed by his children Clarissa, Christopher, Monica, Matthew and Veronica and their respective families.

KELLY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, EDWARD, on the 50th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughters Patricia and Aida and her husband Neville, as well as his grandchildren Shirley, Simon, Nigel and Samuel, and their families. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Perit WILLIAM F. MICALLEF, husband of the late Maria Dolores, née Preca. In ever loving memory on the 21st anniversary of his passing to a better life. His children Noreen, Peter and Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – HANNIBAL (Henny). Remembering a very dear and much-loved father on the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his daughters Joan and Danielle, their spouses and grandchildren.

PADOVANI. Cherished memo­ries of BERTRAM, a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. His children Natalie, Anna, Silvana, Marietherese, Patrick and their families. Requiem masses will be said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. A prayer is solicited.

PALMIER. Precious and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather, ANTHONY, today the 34th anniversary of his demise. Charles, Rita and family.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of GEORGINA, née Griffiths, today the 26th anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love by her daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, her grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and her great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember her in your prayers.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved mother LINA on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VALENZIA. In ever loving memory of ARTURO and VIOLET, beloved parents and grandparents, fondly remembered on the anniversary of their death. Sr Marie Claire, Brian, Geoffrey, Madeleine and their families.

VELLA. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a dear husband, father and grandfather who departed on January 14, 2017. Never forgotten by his wife Antoinette, his sons Jonathan and Raphael and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WARRINGTON – VIVIEN. Fondest memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the second anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and forever dear.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In loving memory of EDWIN, today the 30th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with affection by his family as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

ZARB – JOHN BAPTIST. Cherished memories of a most beloved husband and father on the 10th anniversary of his passing. His love, kindness and unique gentleness live on in our hearts no matter how many years go by. Remembered with much love and thankfulness. His wife Rosemary and his children, Noemi, Norbert and his wife, Josette and his grandson Dale and his wife, Sarabeth.

Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father SAVIOUR MICALLEF ­ 30.11.1962 - 19.01.2019 being the fourth anniversary of his demise. As I close my eyes upon going to bed; Thoughts of you creep into my head; As I fall asleep I know you are; Near I feel your touch and miss you; So much I see you clearly as if you are here; I don’t want to wake for fear you’ll disappear; Each night I wait for my dreams to begin; So I can see your face and hold your hand once again; I know you are in a better place and I hold dear; The precious memories that distance cannot erase. Keeping you in my dreams is all I can do it seems, but oh; How I wish I’d wake and you are still here; But I know you are always near, and that we’ll be; Together again one day until then I’ll keep dreaming; Loving and missing you with all my heart while you and I are apart - from your wife Carmen Micallef. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday 15th January, 2023, at 10am at the Holy Trinity Church, Marsa. Relatives and friends are invited to attent. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Elizabeth Olivieri, Marie-Louise Olivieri, Josette and Steve Naudi and their children Christina and Michael, Brigid and Patrick White and their son Ryan would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated the funeral Mass, and deeply appreciate the expressions of sympathy and kindness conveyed in so many ways by relatives and friends, on the sad loss of our dearest LOUIS OLIVIERI a most treasured and beloved, husband, son, brother, and uncle who passed to the arms of Our Lord, and was reunited with his dear father Joe on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass offered for the response of his soul at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 6.30pm. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EMMANUEL ‘Billy’ FORMOSA - on the 15th anniversary of his meeting with Christ the Redeemer. “Death has left a vacant place; This world can never fill; The happy hours we once enjoyed; How sweet the memory still.” Remembered and dearly missed by Nikolina, Darren Emanuel, Alison and Owen, William and Martina. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, 20th January at 6pm at Sant’ Andrija chapel, Mosta. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

In loving memory of a very dedicated and dear wife, mother and grandmother CARMEN SCIRIHA on the fifth anniversary of her demise, January 19, 2018. Forever missed and mourned by her husband Salvino, her sons Mario and his wife Joyce, Michael and his wife Tania, John Paul and his wife Analise, her daughter Marthese and her husband Twanny and her grandchildren Matthew, Russell and his girlfriend Eliza; Luca and his girlfriend Esther, Victoria and her boyfriend Carl, Salvatore and Francesco-Carlo, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, January 15 at 6pm at Christ the King parish church, Paola. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Alex, Alison and Etienne, Genevieve and Alessandro together with their respective families would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, those who sent flowers, cards, donations and offered Mass, showed their support or in any way expressed their sympathy on the loss of their dearly beloved father ALBERT GALEA who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 28, 2022. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

With cherished and loving memories of HARRY PILLOW - 6.3.1918 - 11.1.1996 on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his nine children Tania, Martin, Edward, Joseph, Adrian, Catherine, John, Leo, Mark, their respective wives and husband, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Tessie Pillow, and other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam of MARIA XUEREB – 30.4.1927 – 14.1.2011 and BARTOLOMEO XUEREB – 25.2.1926 – 21.1.2012. In loving memory of our most dedicated parents. From your numerous family, Speranza, Grace and Victor, Angelo and Jessie, Doris and Salvu, Mary and Joe, Joe, Albert and Rose, Manuel and Marlene, Lucy and Joe, Carmen and Leli, Paul and Marlene, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May you rest in peace.

Matthew, Jeremy and Timmy Camilleri, José and Lilian Pillow, Edward and Lilian Camilleri, Nikolai and Patricia de Giorgio and their children Sophie and Harry would like to thank Fr Manuel Camilleri, SDB, who celebrated the funeral Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, those who sent flowers, cards and donations, offered Mass, showed their support or in any way expressed their sympathy on the sad loss of their dearly beloved AUDREY CAMILLERI a most treasured wife, mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt, who went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONY MALLIA - on the 19th anniversary of his demise 15.1.2004 - 15.1.2018. A loving husband, father and brother. Greatly missed and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his daughter Madeleine and Leli, his son Alex and Marika, sisters and in-laws. Always in our thoughts. Rest in peace.

Cherished and unfading memories of CHARLES SPITERI a very beloved husband and father, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Frida, daughter Vicky, his son Karl and his wife Daniela. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, January 15 at 11.30am, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. May he rest in heaven in the arms of Our Lord.

