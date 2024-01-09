OBITUARY

E. SULLIVAN. On January 6, at St James Hospital, THERESE, née Wirth, from St Julian’s, widow of Godfrey E. Sullivan, aged 92, passed away peacefully. Beloved mother to Benna and George, Pippa and Raphael, Timmy and Arianne, Paula and Paul. She also leaves to mourn her great loss her sister Rita Diacono, her grandchildren and their respective spouses and partners, Liza, Lucia, Philip, Christian, Emma, Ninnia, Andrew, Becky, Mark, and all her great-grandchildren. Her carers Judith, Jasmina and Maya. Her sisters-in-law Lillian and Lina Sullivan, all her nephews and nieces and many relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital at 10am tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Cemetery, Attard.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA – RICHARD. In loving and unfading memory of a beloved husband and brother, today the 18th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his wife Nikki, his sister Rosary, his in-laws, nieces and nephews. Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA – RITCHIE “Pips”. On the 18th anniversary of the death of a dear and close friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten. Marielou, Eddie and family.

CAMILLERI – LINA and VICTOR. Happy memories of our dear parents who are forever in our thoughts and prayers. Their children Josie and Berta, Juliet and Joe, Marielle, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of ANTHONY who left us on January 9, 2018. “In the rising of the sun and its going down we remember you.” Colin, Luca, Varsha, Rachel, Joseph, Muriel.

CRITIEN – BICE. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the anniversary of her demise. Joe and Eddie.

DEBONO. In loving memory of ANTON, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Mariuccia, his sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – SALV. V. In loving memory of our father’s passing, today being the 41st anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son Mario and his daughter Josephine and our respective families.

SAID – JOE. In loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

SALOMONE – ALBERT. Time flies but lovely memories remain. 42 years on today you are still forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed – Marielle, Vanessa and Jeremy.

SCIBERRAS − JOHN. In loving memory, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Papa’, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Irene and Josie.

TELLUS – RITA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, today the 45th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Never forgotten by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – HELEN, née Mizzi. On the 18th anniversary of her passing. Remembered always with love by her family. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Derek, Julia and Darren, Lisa and James, Gabrielle, Victoria, Sophie and George.

VELLA – HELEN, 2006. Unfading memories of a loving aunt. Cikki and Paula.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest father SALVINO, today the 57th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his son, daughters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

