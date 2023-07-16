Obituaries

MICALLEF. On July 13, at Imperial Home, Sliema, LINA, widow of Joe, of Sliema, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Isabel and her husband Godwin, Raymond and his wife Nicola, her grandchildren Coryse and her partner Mark, Gavin and his wife Christina, Carli and her partner Ivo, Reece, her great-grandchildren Andrea, Alec, Rowan, and Indy, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Imperial Home, Sliema, on Tuesday, July 18, at 8am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan. May Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff, nurses, carers and doctors for their dedication and kindness shown towards their mother Lina.

XUEREB. On July 15, ALFRED C., aged 82, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. An ex-Lyceum headmaster, he leaves to mourn his loss his wife Alice née Pace Bonello and his children David and his wife Stephanie, Caroline and her partner John Chilton and his grandchildren Sarah, Sharon, Daniel and Nick. A memorial service will be held tomorrow, Monday, July 17, at 8.30am at Balzan parish church followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA ZAMMIT – RICHARD. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. His loving wife Catherine, his children Matthew, Mark, Maria and granddaughter Maya. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRY – CYRIL CHARLES.

God has you in His keeping Dad,

We have you in our hearts.

Sleep well and in peace. Dorothy and Edwige.

GATT – JOHN. In loving memory, today being the 17th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Simone, his children Michael and his wife Sabrina, Louise and her husband Melvin, and his grandchildren Sean, Emma, Nikolai, Jan and Alex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JOHN, on the 17th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His mother Grace, Edgar and Diana and family. Rest in peace, Amen.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA, née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering with much love and affection our dearest mother RINA on the 12th anniversary of her passing. Always loved, missed and in our hearts. Her children, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd, and Pat, widow of her son Henry, and her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

In sweet remembrance VICTORIA BONELLO 12.12.1945 - 20.7.2011 July 20 being the 12th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Christ. They say that time Heals a broken heart, But time has stood still Since we’ve been apart. Fondly remembered by her loving husband Joe, her daughters Bernadette and Joanna, her sons-in-law Fabio and Kevin, and her treasured granddaughters Francesca and Andrea, her brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, their spouses, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the respose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, July 20 at 6.30pm at St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ. You are cordially invited to attend and remember her in your prayers

In loving memory of SAMANTHA CUSTO` who 12 years ago became an angel in Heaven on July 16, 2011. She is deeply missed by her parents Malcolm and Ruth, her brothers Daniel and Matthew, her grandparents, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your prayers

To dearest GODFREY ELLUL on what should have been your 75th birthday 16.07.1948 Miss you every day because the pain never goes away. His family

In Memoriam Georgette Gatt, née Brincat Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always fondly remembered by her husband Stephen, her children Philippe, Veronique and Denise and their families.

