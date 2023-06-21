Obituaries

CHIRCOP. On June 19, ALFIO passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Doreen, his sons Mark and his wife Joanna and Adrian and his wife Lorna and his beloved grandchildren Sarah, Petra, Hannah and Kurt and all his brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, June 23, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Special thanks goe to the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital and to the help and support from Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STELLINI. It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of SALV J. (Saviour), on June 19, aged 83. He will be greatly missed and cherished by his wife Lucinda, children Lexy and Luke, daughter-in-law Chloe and his grandchildren Tom, Otis and Cassia. He will be mourned by his sisters Joyce Galea and Ann Boschini, his many nephews, nieces and in-laws both here and overseas. His stimulating company and wonderful sense of humour will be missed by all. He devoted his illustrious career in service to his beloved Malta. The funeral will take place on Monday, June 26, at 9.30am, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by a private burial. Any donations kindly made to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. May he rest in the arms of the Lord.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father MAURICE (former Brigadier, Armed Forces of Malta), today the first anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Yana and his sons and daughter Patrick and Meinrad and Clarissa, their families and friends. He is sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – LOLLY. On the 21st anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myrtle, his children Tonio and Marie, Theresa, Ian and Crysta, and his grandchildren.

FENECH – STELLA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

FENECH – STELLA. In everlasting memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Beatrix Asciak, her grandchildren Stanley, Pierre, Marielouise and Antoine and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. Of your charity remember in your prayers MARIA, née Ragonesi, a much loved and sorely missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whom the good Lord called unto Himself nine years ago today. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Her family.

PALMIER – MARCELINE, a dear mother and grandmother, on the fourth anniversary of her passage to eternal life. Remembered with love and forever in our hearts. Lorraine, George, Kevin and Rose. May she rest in peace.

PISANI – CORINNE, 1963-1969. Treasured and unfading memories of a much-loved daughter. Helen and Joe.

PISANI – CORINNE. Treasured and unfading memories of my dearest sister on her anniversary. MayAnne.

SANSONE. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, OSCAR, on the 56th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons and daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember him in your daily prayers. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

SCHEMBRI – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To thank

SALV J. STELLINI - His family would like to recognise everyone at Simblija Care Home for their unstinting care during his stay. Thank you, thank you, thank you. The Stellini family.

