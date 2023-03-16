Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 13, MARIO, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved friend, partner and wife of 70 years, Phyllis, née Felici, his daughters Angele and David Tabone, Karen and Alan Alden, his grandchildren Andrew, Sarah and Nicholas, Malcolm and Luisa, Jeremy and Francesca and Stephanie and David; his adored great-grandchildren Kyra, Harry, Emily and baby Sophia; his sister Rosary, and his sisters-in-law Lydia and Nikki Aquilina, Myriam Diacono and Eileen Mifsud; nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, March 16, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On March 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Mro. EMMANUEL, A.(Mus) LCM, of Birkirkara, widower of Ginnie, ex-Band Master of Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club, Birkirkara, and ex-Band Master of St Anthony Band Club, Birkirkara, aged 91, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Yvonne and her husband Victor Grech, Elizabeth and her husband Marjoe Borg, Carmen and her husband Edwin Caruana, Raymond and his wife Tanya and Valerie and her husband Ronald Zammit, his grandchildren and their respective spouses, his beloved great-grandchildren, his brothers and his sister, in-laws, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, March 18 at 8.30am, and will pass in front of St Anthony Band Club and stop in front of Duke of Connaught’s Own Band Club, Birkirkara, where, from there, a funeral cortège accompanied by both band clubs will lead to St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara. A Mass preasente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES. On Monday, March 13, DAVID L., passed away peacefully, aged 79. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Josephine, née Falzon, his daughter Cheryl and Peter, his son Steven and Nicola, his treasured grandchildren, Noah, Luca, Joshua, Ella and Martina, his brother Tony and Antoinette, his sister-in-law Sylvia and Mario Brincat, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIROTTA. On March 15, CHARLES, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Carmen, his children, David member of the Society of Christian Doctrine, Ivan and his wife Vanessa, Gaby and her partner Matthew, Sr Clara, Franciscan Sister of the Heart of Jesus, his grandchildren Anthea, Kieran, Gilmore and Christianne, his sisters Nancy and Mary Ellen, his sister-in-law Agnes, widow of his brother Thomas, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, March 17, at 2.30pm at Balzan parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

In loving memory of our dearest EMMA PENDLEBERY, née Tagliaferro, on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband John, her children Ian and Ruth, Andrew and Tina, Michael and Anastasia, Tanya and Mark, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St Nicholas (Augustinian) church, Tarxien. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CACHIA – LILIAN, née Vella. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and aunt on the first anniversary of her demise. Remembered always with love and gratitude by her brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of dear DORA on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Her family.

CUSCHIERI – GIUSEPPE. Who was called to join our Saviour on March 16, 1994. It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Love Nancy and Louis, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior.

GATT. In loving memory of DORIS, today the 31st anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GRUPPETTA. In loving memory of VICTOR on the first anniversary of his death. A prayer is appreciated. His brothers Arthur and Maurice and their families.

MICALLEF – GLADYS MARIA. In loving memory, today being the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband, daughter, son, sister, grandson and family. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE O’SHEA – ANTHONY GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a loved and sorely missed husband, father and grandfather, on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife, Cecilia, his daughter Oonagh and her husband Nicholas and his grandchildren William, Edward and Georgina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMELINA AXISA. Cherished memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by her daughter Mary and her husband Ray, Robert and his wife Anita, Nicky and Laura, Jay Jay and Alec and her carer Grace Alfonso. Jesus keep her close to Your heart.

Remembering our Angel in Heaven above JULIE APAP on the 12th year of her passing away. As I sit in Heaven and watch you all everyday; I try to let you know with signs, I never went away. I hear you when you’re laughing, and watch you while you sleep, I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep. I see you wishing these days away, begging to have me home. So I try to send you signs so you’ll know you’re not home alone. Don’t feel guilty that you have life that was denied to me. Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see. Then I know with every breath you take, you’ll be making one for me. Deeply missed and eternally mourned by her loving husband Carmel and her children Chris, Sharon and Kevin, her grandchildren, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at the St John of the Cross parish church, Sir Temi Zammit Ave, Ta’ Xbiex. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.

In remembrance of our two beautiful angels Carmen Fenech Zahra, 11.11.1961-21.03.2001 and Lisa Maria Zahra Fenech, 02.12.1998-19.03.2014 LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH Who left this world tragically on 19th March 2014 at the age of 15 and her mother CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA Who died on 21st March 2001 at the age of 39. Mass in memory will be said on Friday 17th March at 6.30pm at Tal-Karmnu Basilica, Valletta. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.