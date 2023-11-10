Obituary

JONES. On November 9 at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE née Falzon, aged 79, widow of David, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves her great loss her daughter Cheryl and Peter, her son Steven and Nicola, her treasured grandchildren, Noah, Luca, Joshua, Ella and Martina, her sister Sylvia and Mario Brincat, her brother-in-law Tony and Antoinette, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Malta Hospice Movement and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Malta Hospice Movement and CICU at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Unfading memories of our much-loved father, ORESTE, on the 25th anniversary of his demise. His life a beautiful memory, his absence a silent grief. Treasured memories also our beloved mother, VIOLET, and our sorely missed brother, EDGAR. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered to celebrate their lives.

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, today is a day for celebration, it is our birthday. Too many years have passed since we last shared this day though I am sure that you are now celebrating in heaven. I miss you so much but my heart will always be a place where I can keep you near me. Happy birthday. Your twin sister Antoinette.

De MARCO. In loving memory of our dearest sister ANGELA, née Tabone, today being the 15th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John, and also by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – WILFRED. In loving and unfading memory, on the 16th anniversary of his passing. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dearest TANYA, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Alfred, Robert, and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUGHES – ROBIN. Treasured memories of a beloved father on the first anniversary of his demise. We love you and miss you dearly every single day. His children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. A Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12, at 10.15am, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY V. In everlasting memory on the anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Melina and family.

SPITERI BAILEY. Remembering my only brother JOE on the sixth anniversary of his returning to the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Lawrence and family.

VELLA. In everlasting and unfading memory of BICE and WALLY who departed from this life on November 15, 2013 and on June 28, 2006 respectively. Deeply missed by their family and friends. Two Masses shall be celebrated in their memory, tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, at 5.30pm and at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Dear Lord, grant them eternal rest.

VELLA – JOSEPHINE. Fond memories of our dearest mother on the second anniversary of her passing. Always alive in our hearts and deeply missed. With love, her children Pierre and Kevin, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Friday, November 10, at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA HABER. Treasured and unfading memories of CARMEN, a dearest and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Frances, Joyce and Michael and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

KARL GAFFIERO - Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved Karl on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed by his parents Claude and Louise, his sister Karen and her husband Malcolm, his niece Emma and her husband Christian, his nephews Mark and Max and his great nephews Sebastian and Jack, other family members and numerous friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 11, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

Stolen

Yamaha Crypton motorcycle, JBW 953, from Triq il-Kampanella, Paola. If seen phone 191.

