Obituaries

BORG. On November 11, DORIS, aged 83, passed away peacefully at Zammit Clapp Residential Home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her sisters Licia, and Jane and her husband William, her in-laws Agnes and Antoinette, her many nephews and nieces and their partners, as well as her great-nephews and great-nieces and their partners, whom she loved so dearly, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14, at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the carers at Zammit Clapp Residential Home for their great care and dedication to dear Doris.

DEMICOLI. On November 10, in Sydney Australia, JOHN, passed away peacefully at the age of 86. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his dear wife Joyce, his son Sean and wife Lenore and grandchildren Ace and Siani, his brothers and sisters: Anthony, Saviour, Joe, Michael, Helen, Emanuel, Gerald and Raymond; Nazzareno Mallia husband of his sister Carmen, his nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest.

O’SULLIVAN. On October 29, LINA, née Portelli, passed away peacefully at her home in Ireland, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Oliver, her treasured children and their spouses/partners Siobhan and Simon, Andrea and Mairead, Ruairi and Christina, Lorcan and Kiri, and Donal and Leeanne, her dear mother Mary, her sister Talia, her brothers Renato and his wife Caroline, and Ettore and his wife Mariella, her adored grandchildren Nathan, Daisy and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral was held in Ireland. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, 14th November, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE - MARY, much loved wife of the late Gerald, went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, November 10, at the venerable age of 102. Beloved mother to Joe and Mary Anne, Ingrid and Tony Parlato Trigona, Liz and Paul Tabone. She also leaves to mourn her great loss, her grandchildren Christian, Andrea, Vanessa, Mark, Michael, Rebecca and Dominique and their spouses, her in-law Carmen Gaffiero, her 17 great-grandchildren and her loving carer Mary Jane, besides other relatives and friends. Holy Mass to celebrate her life will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at St. Julian’s parish church at 9am. Lord grant her eternal rest.

WATHEN. On November 2, at her residence in Marsascala, PAMELA, passed away peacefully, aged 89. A pioneer of the restaurant scene in Marsascala, having run the Coxswain Cabin, she was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Amanda and husband Patrick McManus and granddaughter Skye, her son A.J. and her many friends. Rest in peace.

In Memoriam

CARUANA DEMAJO – Dr TOMMASO CARUANA DEMAJO, 12.11.1973. Remembering a unique person with so much love, pride and gratitude. Forever in our hearts and in our prayers. His family.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – INA. Treasured memories of our dear mother and grandmother, today the 19th anniversary of her departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by her children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of her son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren.

COSTER. In loving memory of FRED on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Silvana, his son Ben, his sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMAJO. Treasured memories of ANTHONY, a beloved father and grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of TANCRED, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

LAFERLA – JACQUELINE. In ever loving memory of our beloved daughter, today the anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace Jacqueline. Mummy and daddy.

PARIS – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by his wife Marian and children Carolyn, Clare, Stephen and Andrew and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI – PAUL (Lino). In loving memory, on the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Cettina, née Sacco, and his extended family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam In loving memory of Notary Dr TONY ABELA 14.1.1956 - 8.11.2022 on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myra, his children and their spouses, Hannah and Jeremy, Sam and Graziella, Edward and Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, his mother Carmen, his siblings, relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

It is with heavy hearts our family announces the loss of our dear father, grandfather, brother, uncle and life long partner of our mother, Mae. BILL passed away peacefully at the age of 90at the Penticton Regional Hospital on October 30, 2023. Bill, the second youngest of nine children, was born in St Julian’s, Malta on November 18, 1932 to Grace and Joseph Cassar Torreggiani. He attended St. Edward’s College and enjoyed playing waterpolo for the Neptunes Club. Bill and Mae (née Randon) were married in November 1954 and left the island for Australia where they had their two daughters, Bernadette and Grace before embarking by ship on their next big adventure and moving to British Columbia, where their son Paul was born. Bill took on life in Canada with gusto-learning to ski, hunt, brand cattle and become a diehard fan of “Hockey Night In Canada” and the Canucks. However, family was always his first priority. Bill goes to join his family that has gone before him, his parents, Joseph and Grace Cassar Torreggiani, brothers, Paul, Ralph, Frank, John, Victor, sisters Elizabeth and Lucy, and son-in-law Marcello. Those he leaves to remember and cherish him include his wife and soul mate of 69 years, Mae, his brother Andrew, his children Bernadette (Nick), Grace and Paul (Lisa), his grandchildren Alexey (Haley), Allison (George), Dimitri, Liana (Jordan), Lev (Angielyn), Giovanni, Luc and Ava, as well as many nieces and nephews. William, Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Uncle Bill will be deeply missed but his legacy of “family first” will be with each of us always. “Saħħa Bill……….”

In Memoriam Treasured memories of GUIDO CALLUS today the 34th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply loved and greatly missed by his wife Mary.

In loving memory of MARGARET CAMILLERI on the second anniversary of her demise Your life was a blessing Your memory a treasure You are loved beyond words And missed beyond measure Deeply missed by her sisters Mary Rose and Elizabeth. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam EMANUEL CASSAR 29.4.1921 - 8.11.2009 In loving memory of a most precious father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Anthony and his wife Josephine, Joe and his wife Adrienne, his daughter Marie Lou, his treasured grandchildren Martine and Jonathan, relatives and friends. O Lord, grant him eternal rest

In memory of our father EMMANUEL FALZON on the 40th anniversary of his demise Our father a firm foundation Through all our storms of life A sturdy hand to hold on to In times of stress and strife Quietly working for The ones he loved the most A champion we could turn to When times were good or bad He was our greatest blessing A man we called Papa … our Dad His loving family

In loving memory of JACQUELINE LAFERLA, née Satariano, 11.3.1962-12.11.1997 Loved, remembered and sadly missed by her husband and daughter Lord, grant her eternal rest Albert and Michelle

In Memoriam JACQUELINE LAFERLA We remember Jacqueline often, especially today. A prayer is kindly solicited. The Laferla family

In loving memory of AGNES SEYCHELL on the third year anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband, her children and their families, grandchildren, her siblings and their families, relatives and friends. Mass for her soul will be held tomorrow, Monday, November 13 in the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta at 10am. May God give her eternal rest

Charles Stivala You never said I'm leaving You never said goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, that only you can fill. Dearly missed and never forgotten by his wife Wilhelmina, Elexia, Aaron, grandchildren Liam, Lea, Nick and Sean, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant him eternal rest. On the occasion of the twelfth anniversary of his crossing over to the next life.

