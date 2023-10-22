OBITUARIES

CARUANA DINGLI. BERTHA, aged 87, widow of the late Mario, from Sliema, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital on October 20. Loved dearly by her son Gordon and his wife Petra, her daughter Debbie and her partner

Tonio, her grandchildren Stephen, George and his wife Katerina, Sarah and her fiancé Alex, Lisa and her husband Petar, Bruce and her adored great-grandchildren Marco and Amelia, her brother-in-law Alastair Perceval Maxwell, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass will be held at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, tomorrow Monday, October 23, at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata cemetery.

The family thanks the caring staff at Casa Antonia where she spent the last years of her life in a happy, safe and supportive environment.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GERA. On October 20, ALFRED BRYAN, aged 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Christine née Borda, his children Anne and her husband Michael Curmi, Deborah and her husband Robert Magri, and Alexia, his grandchildren Nicholas, Alex, Jessica, Stephanie, Thomas, Christina and Fred, his great-grandchildren Harry, Emily, Nicholas and Sebastian,

his brother Francis, and his in-laws Catherine Goodridge and Patricia and Walter Camilleri, as well as other relatives and friends and his carer Novelyn Bautista.

Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 24, at 9am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, followed by private interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BARTOLI. In loving memory of our dearest GERALD on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Doreen, his children Alberto, Luisa and Sandro and his grandchildren, Aimee and Michael. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of EDWIN on the 22nd anniversary of his death, and MAY on the sixth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, their children Suzanne, Jackie, Rachael and Gerald, in-laws and grandchildren.

LAUTIER. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother MEM� on the 40th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie, Saviour, Joe, Nathalie, Carmen, widow of Oliver, in-laws and their families.

STELLINI – RUDOLPH. In everlasting memory of my dear brother on this 49th anniversary of his passing. Alexander and JoAnna.

SULLIVAN. Today, October 22, the anniversary of the passing away of DORIS, always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

ZERAFA – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 53rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his sons, daughters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

FONZU MELI (ex-Deputy Secretary, GWU). In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise, 22.10.2003. Always remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Carmen, his son Ivan and his wife Mary Rose, daughter Natasha, his grandsons Isaac and Matteo, his granddaughter Stella, his brothers, sisters, in-laws and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of HENRY ZAMMIT a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, being the first anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his children Juanita, Nadya, Reuben and James, their spouses, grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

Chev. LINO SCICLUNA - July 2, 1938 – October 25, 2018. On the fifth anniversary of his going to the Father’s house. Loved and remembered by his beloved wife, Marlene, his son Paul and his wife Nadine, his grandsons Matthew, Daniel, Nicholas and Marcus, his brothers Fr John, SJ, Joe and his wife Jennifer, and his sister May and her husband Edward Balzan, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of GRAZIELLA DARMANIN, née POLLACCO - May 10, 1963 - October 23, 2016. Forever and ever in our hearts and thoughts. Love, mama and papa.

In memory of our DEBBIE McKEOWN, an incredible auntie, sister, daughter and friend. How has it been 10 years already? You will live on for eternity in the hearts and minds of all those who still love you so dearly. “When Great Trees Fall” by Maya Angelou: And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us. They existed. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed.

In loving memory of HENRY GAUCI BORDA being the eighth anniversary of his demise, October 30, 2015. Never forgotten by his beloved wife Gillian, his three sons Adrian, Ian and James, his grandchildren Andrew, Michaela, Ella, Jacques and Maya, relatives and friends. You left this world so quickly, We still wonder why, For the saddest part of all, You never said goodbye. You left us so many memories, To us you were so dear, No matter when we needed you, We always found you near. You gave us all you had to give, Gifts both big and small, But most of all you gave us love, The greatest gift of all. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, October 29 at 11.30am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TO THANK

The Fenech family Joseph, Pira, Ines and their respective families would like to thank you most sincerely for your kind expression of sympathy shown at the sad loss of MARY ROSE FENECH - 27.02.1949 - 13.10.2023. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to all who knew her. Please remember her in your prayers. Forever in our hearts.

