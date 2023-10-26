Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On October 25, JOSEPH, aged 81, widower of the late Catherine, ex-permanent secretary of the Health Department and ex-director of Customs, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He will be dearly missed by his children Neville and his wife Maruska, Christine and her husband Aldo, Anton, his grandchildren Nathan, Gabriel, Sean, Neil, Enya, his brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Thursday, October 26 at 1.20pm for Fgura parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On October 24, VICTOR, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Margaret, his children Conrad and his wife Christina Zammit, Renee and her husband David Zammit, his grandchildren Jacob, Eli and Ava, Sam and Matt, his brothers George Zammit, Paul Zammit, Joe Zammit and his wife Natalie, his sister-in-law Paula Zammit, his sisters Mary Arcidiacono, Evelyn Hart and her husband Tony Hart and Elena Compagno, his in-laws, his cousins, and his nephews and nieces. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, October 27, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, followed by interment at Għajnsielem cemetery, Gozo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZARB. On October 24, FRANK, aged 88, passed away peacefully and reunited with his beloved wife Evelyn, just four months after her departure to eternal life. Dearly loved and missed by his daughters Liz and her husband Etienne Borg Cardona, Jackie and her husband Charles Saliba, his precious grandchildren Karen, Ian and his partner Lexi, Michael, Sarah and her partner Sergio, Rebecca and John and his partner Nicole, his sister-in-law Jean, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place on Saturday, October 28, at 2.30pm at Santa Maria parish church, Birkirkara (il-knisja l-qadima). No flowers by request but donations to Missio Malta would be much appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude towards the staff and carers at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their dedication and care.

Requiem Mass

A Mass to celebrate the life of JANET ELIZABETH CARUANA, née Hayward, who passed away on October 12, 2023, will be said on Saturday, October 28, at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. This will be an informal celebration. Friends and family are welcome to attend and are invited not to wear black. Donations to the Island Sanctuary or Community Chest Fund in Janet’s memory will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our dear CLARE on this, the second anniversary of her passing into eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Saturday, October 28, at 6.15pm and Sunday, October 29, at 8am and 9.30am, at Sacred Heart of Jesus church (St Aloysius’ College), Birkirkara.

CARUANA. In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH CARUANA, BSc., MD, today the 36th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

CASSAR – VINCENT. Of the firm Carmela Cassar, on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his wife Eunice, his sons David, Christopher and Michael, spouses, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandson. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – MARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 42nd anniversary of her demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Kristian.

PARIS – MARY, née Bajada. Treasured memories of a lovely woman, a sweet mother and grandmother, especially today the sixth anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts, Tony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant her eternal life.

SCIBERRAS. In loving memory of our dear JOHN MARY on the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Alessia, his daughters Astrid, Sandra and Chantal, their spouses and partners, his grandchildren and great-grandson, other relatives and his many friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – LILIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with unfading love today and always by her children Susan and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JOHN MUSCAT, ex-chargeman fitters afloat, Malta Drydocks. Cherished memories of our father who went to meet the Risen Lord 25 years ago. Always in our thoughts. Sadly missed by daughter Elaine and Frans and son Stephen and Carmen. Not a day passes without thinking of you; And the wonderful life you gave us.

