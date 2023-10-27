Obituaries

DELIA. On October 26, OLIVIA, widow of George Delia, aged 79, passed away peacefully after a short illness very bravely borne. Dearly loved and missed by her sons Christian and his wife Lorraine, Stephen and his wife Fleur, her grandchildren Sofia, George, Carla, Ella and Harry, her sisters Sonia Psaila Manche, Edwina and her husband Anton Caruana Galizia, her aunt Anne Anastasi, her sisters-in-law Freda and her husband Olaf Gollcher and Christine Delia, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 28, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 9.15am. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation are made in loving memory of Olivia.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB. On October 24, FRANK, aged 88, passed away peacefully and reunited with his beloved wife Evelyn, just four months after her departure to eternal life. Dearly loved and missed by his daughters Liz and her husband Etienne Borg Cardona, Jackie and her husband Charles Saliba, his precious grandchildren Karen, Ian and his partner Lexi, Michael, Sarah and her partner Sergio, Rebecca and John and his partner Nicole, his sister-in-law Jean, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 28, at St Mary church, Birkirkara (il-knisja l-qadima), at 2.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to Missio Malta would be much appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude towards the staff and carers at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their dedication and care.

Requiem Mass

A Mass to celebrate the life of JANET ELIZABETH CARUANA, née Hayward, who passed away on October 12, ’23, will be said tomorrow at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. This will be an informal celebration. Friends and family are welcome to attend and are invited not to wear black. Donations to the Island Sanctuary or Community Chest Fund in Janet’s memory will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BIANCO. Treasured memories of our dearest mother DORIS, née Brockdorff, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Her daughters Marika and Diane and her son Christopher, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONNICI – JOSEPH LEWIS. In loving memory of a wonderful father today the 53rd anniversary of his passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

CHETCUTI-GANADO. Fond and loving memories of ANTON, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Loved and fondly remembered by his wife Monique, his son Duncan and wife Susannah, his daughter Amanda, his grandchildren Nicholas and Kate, his brothers and sisters. Rest in peace.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie KATIE on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Frans, MaryAnn and Joseph, Rayan and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

RIZZO – STEVE. Treasured and loving memories of a beloved husband and father, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Denise and his sons Michael and Nicolas. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ALEXANDRA AGIUS - 1966-2019. I heard your voice in the wind today; And I turned to see your face; The warmth of the wind caressed me; As I stood silently in place; I felt your touch in the sun today; As its warmth filled the sky; I closed my eyes for your embrace; And my spirit soared high; I hold you close in my heart today; It made me feel complete; You have died but you are not gone; You will always be part of me; As long as the sun shines; The wind blows, the rain falls; You will live in inside me forever; For that is all my heart knows. Lorry

