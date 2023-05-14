Last Sunday, May 7, I was stunned to hear of the passing of my eldest brother Charles. A couple of weeks earlier, my youngest sister Roselle told me that she had met him at a café in Sliema and he was pleased to inform her that his medical results were “all good”. For an 86-year-old, this was splendid news. When, a few days later, I heard that he had been admitted to hospital and found to be suffering from a terminal illness, we were all devastated.

Charles was the eldest of eight siblings. As a young boy attending a convent school in Balzan, he was described as “the boy with the golden voice” at a concert for Mother Superior’s birthday. Throughout his early life singing was his signature of happiness. His talent was such that he was able to repeat a song in good tune after hearing it only once. Charles completed his primary schooling at St Joseph’s Convent in Sliema. He wanted to join a bank after he completed his secondary education at the Lyceum and this he did when he was employed by Barclays Bank at an early age.

He later acquired his banking qualifications, which allowed him to be promoted to higher positions. Over the years, he was known as a cheerful, honest and capable banker who rose to the position of general manager by the time he left the bank which he loyally served for many years.

He was football-crazy – whether he was playing or whether he was watching his favourite team play. He played for Barclay Bank and, for a time, for Melita FC. Clearly, he became a very good player and continued to play well into his late 30s. He was a very happy-go-lucky young man. From a very young age, he was a favourite with the girls. His good looks were a plus, of course.

He met his wife Evelyn on the dance floor and the two teamed together and formed a bond which was still strong to the end of his life

Charles was a very peaceful man and he hated conflict, but he was also conscious of the need to protect his country in case of warfare. As such, he did not hesitate to join the Territorials and became an officer with the rank of captain. He met his wife Evelyn on the dance floor and the two teamed together and formed a bond which was still strong to the end of his life. Throughout their married life, they were an exemplary couple, devoting their time and energy to their two children, Roberta and Raphael, and later their three grandchildren. He never neglected his family. He was their tower of strength.

Unfortunately, Roberta was struck at the prime of her life by an incurable neurological illness and his mission in life became to give her all the love, support and encouragement she deserved. He also had a very deep relationship with his son Raphael. There was nothing more pleasant for him than to note that his son was obsessed with football as much as he was. Their biggest treat was to watch football on TV together with his son and his three grandchildren. Nothing was too hard for him when it came to the devotion he had for his wife and family.

With his gentleness, his demeanour and his acceptance of the hand that Fate had dealt him, he carried on relentlessly up to the time when he physically became unable to do so – and this was a couple of weeks before he passed away.

My thoughts and my prayers, together with those of our family go to the loved ones he left behind. May he rest in peace in the arms of the Lord.