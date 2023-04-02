A few days ago, I was given the news that Mary Rose Gatt had sadly passed away at the age of 90.

I was first introduced to Mary Rose as a 17-year-old attending Junior College at the Old University in Valletta. Miss Gatt, as we called her then, was our lecturer for the Maltese language. I remember being instantly struck by the passion that Mary Rose had for her native language. She loved Maltese in its various expressions, from its structures and origins to its artistic use in various forms of literary expression. And she surely communicated that passion to her students in no small way.

Mary Rose was undoubtedly a faithful disciple of the late professor Ġużè Aquilina whom she quoted on an ongoing basis. But she instilled her own love for the language in her students. She would encourage us to delve deeply into the sources and do our own research beyond the established curriculum. She found a willing disciple in me at a time when I was enthusiastically seeking to explore and write the language in its pure form as I explored theatrical expression together with my fellow students.

Mary Rose would add colour to her lectures by inviting personalities who knew established authors to address us directly. I remember, in particular, meeting relatives or friends of Laurent Ropa, Rużar Briffa, Karmenu Vassallo and the one and only Dun Karm. This gave us an insight into the very life of the authors whose works we were studying.

Many years later, I was privileged to re-establish contact with Mary Rose while working in a commercial office within her hometown. The moment we saw each other again, there was mutual recognition and respect. Mary Rose would often step into my office, sometimes for business, but often just for a chat. It was always a pleasure to see her and catch up on past events.

Mary Rose, you are now in a better place with the Lord Jesus whom you loved and followed throughout your life. May you find joy in His presence and may we, one day, bump into each other again within the heavenly milieu. I am sure I will hear once more your exuberant expression “ara Philip, kemm qed nieħu gost narak”!

My condolences to all members of her family.