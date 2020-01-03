Couples who married in 2019 and those who intend to tie the knot in 2020 have been invited to attend two Catholic mass services dedicated to couples.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will be leading both services and will also be meeting and greeting couples afterwards.

A mass for couples who will get married this year will be held on Saturday at 5.30pm at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The archbishop will also lead a second mass at the Co-Cathedral on January 11, for couples who were married in 2019. The mass will also be held at 5.30pm.

Both celebrations are being organised by the Cana Movement.

