Infrastructure Malta (IM) has launched a five-year maritime infrastructure investment plan for the Grand Harbour.

This was announced by Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia, IM CEO Ivan Falzon and Janice Borg, head of IM's Maritime Unit.

Farrugia said a balance will be achieved between the works that will valorise the potential of the Grand Harbour by allowing it to accommodate the largest fleets as well as new wharfs which will serve as recreational zones and the shore-to-ship project which will drastically reduce emissions.

He added that these projects go hand in hand with the regeneration projects being carried out by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation (GHRC).

The investment being launched. Photo: Kian Bugeja, DOI

The planned projects include:

The construction of a new 360-meter pier for the handling of goods in the area of ​​Ras Ħanzir in Kordin.

The restoration of the industrial warehouse at Boiler Wharf in Isla.

The extension of Pinto piers 4 and 5 and the rebuilding of Lascaris pier. Through this project, a new continuous 350-metre pier will be formed in both areas.

Two shore-to-ship projects. With the implementation of a project at the northern piers and Boiler Wharf, 90% of harbour pollution from ship emissions will be reduced.

A new promenade in Vittoriosa that will continue to extend the pedestrian walkways along the banks of the Cottonera.

Falzon said IM will continue to work to see the first results of the environmental project whereby large ships such as cruise liners will have the possibility to turn off their engines while they are docked in harbour.

It will also start to equip more piers in the south of the harbour with adequate systems so that cargo ships can connect to the national grid and turn off their engines.

The project will include shore connection facilities for cruise liners that are for repair at Palumbo, Falzon said.

He also said that last year, areas of the harbour were cleaned of contaminated material.