Frank u Jien (Frank and I) – an interdisciplinary project curated by Andrew Borg Wirth, written by Maria Theuma and conceived closely with the Portelli family – is set to take place at the late artist’s studio-archive in Attard between February 15 and 25.

Due to the overwhelming response from the public and high demand following a sold-out first batch of tickets, the organisers will be announcing additional dates on Tuesday, January 23, at 6pm.

Part of the team working from the original studio, namely (from left) Rebecca Camilleri, Natalie Fromosa, Maria Theuma, Isabelle Borg, Sharonne Fenech, Andrew Borg Wirth and Tammy Fenech.

The project sets out to celebrate the life and work of Maltese modern artist Frank Portelli in a way that emulates the collaborative, experimental spirit with which he was able to push boundaries and contribute towards change on the Maltese islands.

Bringing together some of Malta’s most exciting contemporary performing and visual artists, Frank u Jien comprises a series of performances by which audiences can experience fragments from the artist’s archive.

My Life (1954) by Frank Portelli

Making reference to the artist’s biography alongside defining works from the artist’s collection, as well as various key moments in Maltese art history, the project transcends any singular artistic medium to create a performative understanding of a critical point in Malta’s history.

Portelli studied in London, returning to Malta in the early 1950s to continue his practice and become one of the co-founders of the Malta Modern Art Circle.

Frank u Jien makes reference to Portelli’s professional, creative and intimate relationships, offering a fresh understanding of the artist and the time in which his practice flourished.

It presents the experience of an archivist and researcher as they explore and decipher the remnants of the artist, interpreting his work and confronting both Crystallised Cubism and Contours, the two styles which he became predominantly known for.

The project is taking place at the late Frank Portelli’s studio-archive in Attard. Photo: Ramon Portelli

Frank u Jien is set to take place within the original studio of the artist in Attard, which was recently renovated by Valentino Architects and recognised with an award at the 2022 World Architecture Festival.

The production is directed by Becky Camilleri and performed by Michela Farrugia and Monique Dimech Genuis. The show has visuals by Charlie Cauchi, sound by Yasmin Kuymizakis and light by Moritz Zavan.

The poster of the event

Production design is by Borg Wirth while graphic design is by Ed Dingli and Matthew Demarco. Project and production management is by Tammy Fenech and Annalisa Schembri.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta and Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, and is the result of a long research and development process.

Frank u Jien is taking place between February 15 and 25 at the late artist’s studio in Attard. The spoken language will be Maltese with English subtitles. The show is currently sold out but additional dates will be announced on January 23 at 6pm on facebook.com/FrankPortelliArtist and instagram.com/frankportelliartist/. Tickets will be available from showshappening.com/frank-portelli-archives/frank-u-jien.