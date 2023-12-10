AX Hotels has been recognised with the ‘Leader in Quality Tourism’ Gold Award at the Malta Business Awards held recently, and AX Group’s director of hospitality and care, Claire Zammit Xuereb, was honoured with the ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year ‒ Bronze Award’.

During the awards ceremony, Zammit Xuereb expressed her gratitude to the Malta Business Awards for awarding AX Hotels with the prestigious award.

“It holds immense value in today’s world where true quality is often hard to come by, yet its interpretation varies widely. As a family business with humble beginnings, we’ve cultivated a profound appreciation for quality across all levels throughout the years,” she said.

“This award is particularly special, given our deliberate choice to present AX ODYCY, our latest flagship brand, for this nomination. Here, we’ve embarked on a volume-driven business that revolves around uncompromising quality.”

Zammit Xuereb also appreciated the recognition for her personal achievement.

The recent launch of AX ODYCY Hotel and Lido, formerly known as Suncrest Resort, holds significant meaning and purpose for the AX Hotels brand, “symbolising continuity and quality at every turn,” Zammit Xuereb said.

“Having experienced the evolution of Suncrest, from its early days to the challenging times when, together with general manager Joseph Vella, we successfully transformed the hotel into a successful establishment, I am filled with a sense of pride. Heartfelt thanks to our exceptional staff, effective management, loyal customers and valued guests.”

The rebranded ODYCY is a year-round destination with diverse accommodation, dining and facilities options, including 600 rooms for families, couples, economy guests and business travellers.

The hotel’s name was thoughtfully chosen to symbolise “a journey of unexpected twists, reflecting the dynamics of the market”.

AX Hotels’ mission is to challenge the common perception associating the volume market with low quality and to set a new standard in the industry.

Joseph Vella, general manager of AX Hotels Qawra properties, said: “The ODYCY Hotel stands as a prime example of how the company operates within the high-volume market while maintaining a strong focus on upholding quality regardless of the volume.

“AX ODYCY’s strategic focus on engaging guests during the quieter and shoulder months ensures optimal year-round occupancy, contributing significantly to tourism and economic growth even during the traditionally quieter months.”

The hotel’s design, inspired by cruise liners and airports, offers a fresh, contemporary and distinctive experience to guests. The incorporation of distinct “nooks” within the common spaces provides a sense of exploration and discovery.

The ODYCY offers a wide range of accommodation options, catering to various preferences. From family-friendly and economy rooms to high-end suites, the hotel appeals to a broad audience with different budget levels and preferences. Especially because the hotel was conceived as “a four-star property with a five-star mentality”, such diversification of offerings ensures “exceptional quality, helping sustainably grow tourism and attract higher-spending tourists, positively impacting Malta’s economy”, Vella said.

ODYCY also boasts various facilities and signature dining choices that cater to different tastes and budgets, including the upscale skybar Medusa, Mediterranean fusion restaurant Minoa, sophisticated hotel lounge bar Sidestreet, buffet restaurants Deck & Keel, and other family-friendly restaurants like Trattoria Riccardo, among others.

The second edition of the Malta Business Awards recognised 19 gold-winning businesses. Hosted by the Malta Chamber of SMEs and Malta Enterprise, the event celebrated outstanding businesses across diverse categories. From over 400 nominations, a rigorous selection process shortlisted 90, leading to one-to-one interviews and the final selection of 54 finalists.