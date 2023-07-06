Baħħ is artist Peter Seychell’s first solo exhibition, after exhibiting jointly with Carmel Bonello last December in an exhibition titled Nuances.

He is a relative latecomer to the art scene but has developed a particular fingerprint that is immediately recognisable.

This exhibition concentrates on landscapes away from these shores, a cry for solitude that one finds in the sprawling countryside of our northern neighbours.

Translated as ‘void’, Baħħ is an exploration of silence, solitude and rediscovering oneself amid unspoiled nature.

However, there is another side to Seychell’s oeuvre ‒ his meticulous ink drawings, in which fantastic scenarios are created, ones in which flora and fauna are integrated like fairy-tale narratives. The artist is also exhibiting work which relates to this.

Baħħ, curated by Mark Mallia and hosted by Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali, is on until July 29.