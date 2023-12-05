The newly opened Barceló Fortina Malta, a five-star luxury hotel beautifully situated on the seafront promenade of Sliema, is making headlines with its latest collaboration with Deal.com.mt. To celebrate its grand opening, the hotel is offering an exclusive staycation package that promises an unparalleled experience of luxury and relaxation.

This special offer, priced at a remarkable €130 per night, is a steal compared to the regular rate of €221. It includes a stay in a stunning Sea Front Room for two persons, complete with breakfast. Guests will also have free access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art Reflex Fitness Centre, Ina Relaxation Spa, indoor pool, and facilities. To add to the indulgence, the deal offers a 20% discount on all treatments at Ina Relaxation Spa and complimentary access to the Manta lido. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, and they can enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout their stay.

To make this offer even more enticing, customers have the convenience of paying just €13 online to secure their coupon, with the remaining €117 payable at the hotel. This flexible approach ensures that everyone can enjoy this slice of luxury without any hassle.

The Barceló Fortina Malta is not just a place to stay; it’s an experience. With 183 rooms, most boasting terraces with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the fortified city of Valletta, the hotel is a haven of elegance and comfort. The hotel’s architecture and panoramic views stand out, making it an iconic destination in Malta.

The dining experience at the hotel is set to tantalise the taste buds of even the most discerning guests, offering a blend of international and local specialties. For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel’s spa and wellness centre is a sanctuary of tranquillity.

This deal is not only an opportunity to experience luxury at an affordable price but also a chance to explore the vibrant surroundings of Sliema. The hotel’s proximity the The Point shopping mall, as well as the Sliema promenade, make it the ideal location for your winter break!

To avail of this exclusive offer, click here.

This collaboration between Barceló Fortina Malta and Deal.com.mt is a testament to the hotel's commitment to providing exceptional experiences and Deal.com.mt’s dedication to bringing the best deals to its customers. Don't miss this chance to indulge in a lavish getaway at one of Malta’s finest hotels.