Team members from British American Tobacco (BAT) Malta recently took it upon themselves to pick up discarded cigarette butts along the popular promenade stretching from Sliema to Gżira. The company also sponsored and installed 15 brand new ashtrays for public use in the area between Fortina Hotel and Manuel Island.

This initiative, which forms part of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, builds up on its yearly tradition which in the past saw the company plant numerous indigenous trees, embellish public recreation spaces and provide assistance to various social NGOs, among other initiatives.

At the start of the event, the BAT Malta team were welcomed by Sliema mayor John Pillow, and Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manché, who both lauded BAT’s environmental initiative and hands-on approach, while extending their gratitude on behalf of the residents of both localities. The BAT Malta team then set out with their specific tasks under the professional guidance of the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

Clint Bajada, country manager of BAT in Malta, said: “Research has shown that cigarette butts are one of the most common forms of litter and are typically discarded without a second thought about the immediate and lasting effects and potential dangers. Our environmental initiative is aimed at making users more conscious on how to dispose their cigarette butt in a safe and correct manner.”

Ramon Deguara, director general of the Cleansing and Maintenance Division praised the initiative, saying: “BAT Malta is leading by example in its corporate responsibility towards the community and the environment by not only cleaning popular touristic areas but by also sponsoring several ashtrays which have been installed in key areas. We appeal to the public to make use of the ashtrays and contribute in keeping Malta’s streets litter free.”

BAT Malta started operating in 1907 and today is the leading tobacco company in the local market with significant contribution to the Maltese economy and society. The company forms part of British American Tobacco plc, an international group founded in 1902 that today is a leading, multi-category consumer good business and a global company that employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and has active presence across more than 175 markets. The purpose of BAT is to build ‘A Better Tomorrow’ for the adult consumers, the society and its people.